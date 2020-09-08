Watch Live: Chicago's Top Cop Addresses Labor Day Weekend Violence

Watch Chicago Police Supt. David Brown's 10:30 a.m. news conference live in the player above.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected on Tuesday to discuss violence that took place across the city over Labor Day weekend.

Brown is scheduled to speak at a 10:30 a.m. at CPD's headquarters alongside Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan and other command staff members, the department said in a release.

The news conference comes after a violent weekend in which at least 10 people were killed and 42 wounded between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to police.

Among those killed was an 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot Monday evening while in a parked car with three other people, all critically wounded, in the Canaryville neighborhood, officials said.