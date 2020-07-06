Walmart Parking Lots Transform Into Drive-In Movie Theaters This Summer

As social distancing requirements have cancelled typical summer activities, Walmart announced many of its parking lots will turn into drive-in movie theaters this summer.

Beginning in August, Walmart with convert 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters for families to safely gather contact-free.

Walmart partnered with Tribeca Enterprises to show the films and provide curbside pickup at the stores for families to buy items before the viewing. Movies will continue to premiere until October.

"It’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather," CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises Jane Rosenthal said. "We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared cinematic experiences that Tribeca is known for."

Walmart also announced the company will launch a virtual experience, Camp by Walmart, which aims to provide families with over 200 learning sessions from arts and crafts to fitness to family bonding.

Celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, Idina Menzel and Todd Oldham will act as camp counselors starting July 8 on the free online camp.

To access Camp by Walmart, customers should either use the Walmart app and look for the Services tab in the bottom navigation.