Attention Walmart shoppers: Have you bought groceries at Walmart in the last seven years? If so, you may be entitled to collect up to $500 as part of $45 million class-action settlement against the retailer.

The proposed class-action settlement, filed in a Florida court, claims Walmart overcharged customers for "weighted goods" -- packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood -- and "bagged citrus," like oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and naval oranges. The suit states the prices marked on the weighted and bagged goods were higher than the price-per-unit of the actual items, causing customers to pay more than the "lowest in-store advertised price" for those specific products.

According to the settlement website, Walmart denies any wrongdoing or liability in the case.

Customers who shopped at Walmart between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 are eligible to file a claim, and there's still time to do so, the settlement website said.

According to the site, the settlement's final approval hearing is scheduled for June 12. Here's a breakdown of what to know in order to file a claim, how much you could get and more.

How do I know if I'm eligible to file a claim?

According to the settlement administrator, anyone who made an in-person purchase of weighted goods or bagged citrus at any Walmart store between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 is eligible to file a claim.

Some shoppers may have received an email containing a notice about the suit along with a claim confirmation code, the administrator's site showed.

Those who wish to file a claim with or without such an email can do so here. The deadline to file a claim is June 5, 2024.

What if I don't have a receipt or proof of purchase?

As part of the claim, there are two options users can check when filing a claim.

The first is to proceed with filing a claim without proof of purchase. In that case, shoppers must describe the types of goods purchased, and in what year.

The second option is to file a claim with proof of purchase or documentation. Shoppers then must enter the number of products, and the total amount paid.

How much money could I get?

Amounts vary, the settlement administrator said, depending on how many items were purchased, and whether or not receipts or documentation were provided.

For those without proof of purchase, the following payment tiers were provided, though the settlement administrator stresses that the following dollar amounts are not guaranteed and could increase or decrease based on the number of people who submit a valid claim:

Up to 50 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus: $10

Between 51 and 75 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus: $15

Between 76 and 100 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus: $20

101 or more weighted goods and/or bagged citrus: $25

For those who attest to having proof of purchase, the amount could be higher. According to the administrator, those shoppers "may receive" 2% of the total amount paid for the products, capped at $500.

Claimants can select to receive payments through Venmo, Zelle, Physical Check or Virtual Prepaid Card, the website said.

When can I expect to get a payment?

The court will hold a final approval hearing at 10 a.m. on June 12, the settlement website said, to decide whether or not to approve the settlement.

If the court approves the settlement, appeals could delay the conclusion of the case. If there are no appeals, settlement benefits would be "processed promptly," the site said.

"Please be patient," the administrator said. "It may take several months before the Settlement becomes final and for Claims to be processed."