VP Kamala Harris in Chicago Friday For Roundtable on Reproductive Rights, Democratic Rally

The Vice President is taking a trip to The Windy City Friday.

According to a bulletin from the White House sent earlier this week, Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday at 1 p.m. will join Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Attorney General Kwame Raoul as well as other leaders and students for a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights.

The meeting is set to take place at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Harris made similar stops in Chicago and Plainfield on June 24, addressing the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade that has vastly changed the legal scope of reproductive rights in much of the country.

Harris' trip to Chicago comes with just under eight weeks remaining until the midterm elections. According to NBC News, Democrats have made steady gains in voter enthusiasm after the Supreme Court's decision, despite midterm elections typically having unfavorable conditions for the party with control of the presidency.

Following the roundtable discussion, Vice President Harris will join Pritzker and other Democratic candidates and elected officials for an afternoon rally on campus at the UIC Forum. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

Vice President Harris is scheduled to land at Midway at Airport at 11:30 a.m.