Virginia Woman Arrested in Chicago Suburbs in Attempted Murder Case

Dominique Fowler, known as “Peaches,” had evaded custody for two years, authorities said

By Associated Press

U.S. marshals have arrested a Virginia woman "known as Peaches" accused of trying to set a woman and her house on fire.

Dominique Fowler was arrested Saturday in a Chicago suburb, according to news outlets. A tip led to the arrest, according to a U.S. Marshals Service statement.

"Thanks to a tip from a member of the public, Dominique Fowler (aka 'Peaches') is in custody after two years on the run," the statement read. She was arrested in Melrose Park "without incident."

Authorities have said Fowler poured gasoline on a woman who was being held at gunpoint in Portsmouth in November 2017 and then attempted to light the woman and her house on fire. Authorities have said a child was in the house at the time.

Fowler faced charges including attempted first-degree murder, arson and robbery, but evaded custody. The marshals service was called in to assist with the case in 2018, according to the statement. Marshals soon learned that Fowler fled to Atlanta and then returned to Hampton Roads, it says.

Fowler is being held at the Cook County Department of Corrections in Chicago. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

