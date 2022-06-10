With an entirely black exterior, an octagon-shaped home in Illinois shocked the internet and was sold just months ago.

Located in Lincoln, Illinois, the 2-bedroom house was labeled the "goth home" by Zillow Gone Wild, an Instagram page dedicated to sharing one-of-a-kind houses on the market.

According to the listing, the home has no square rooms and includes a spiral staircase and three separate decks. The second floor showcases cathedral ceilings, skylights and a tiled walk-in shower.

In March 2022, the "goth home" was sold for $260,000 after being on the market for just 12 days.

Take a look inside:

Photos: Viral ‘Goth Home' Is Located in Illinois – And It's Been Sold. Take a Look Inside