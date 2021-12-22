Vigil to Honor Fallen Firefighter Outside the Station Where He Served

A vigil will be held Wednesday honoring fallen firefighter MaShawn Plummer outside of the station where he served his short, but powerful career as a first responder before being killed in the line of duty.

A prayer and memorial vigil is scheduled to be held in front of Engine Co. 94, at 5758 W. Grace St. in Portage Park, just after their 8 a.m. rollcall. Plummer's family will be in attendance and members of the public are being asked to show their support and bring "flowers, candles, balloons, signs, thread/tie downs, and red ribbon" to decorate the front of the station in his honor.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Plummer died Tuesday after suffering injuries while battling a blaze in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood last week.

Plummer, who had been a firefighter for only a year, died from his injuries at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, Larry Merritt, said.

“We ask that everyone keep the family in their prayers.” Merritt said. “It's tough to lose a loved one under any circumstances, especially hard during the holiday season which should be a time of celebration.”

Plummer was critically wounded on Dec. 16, while battling an early-morning blaze in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue.

Three people were trapped in a basement unit during the blaze and Plummer went to try and pull them out. One of the three people, 37-year-old Eladio Gomez, died in the flames, but the others survived and remain in critical condition.

Their families told NBC 5 they owe their lives to the Chicago firefighters who responded that day, including Plummer.

Plummer is survived by his parents and four sisters.