Chicago Fire Department

Vigil to Honor Fallen Firefighter Outside the Station Where He Served

Plummer's family will be in attendance and members of the public are being asked to show their support and bring "flowers, candles, balloons, signs, thread/tie downs, and red ribbon" to decorate the front of the station in his honor

A vigil will be held Wednesday honoring fallen firefighter MaShawn Plummer outside of the station where he served his short, but powerful career as a first responder before being killed in the line of duty.

A prayer and memorial vigil is scheduled to be held in front of Engine Co. 94, at 5758 W. Grace St. in Portage Park, just after their 8 a.m. rollcall. Plummer's family will be in attendance and members of the public are being asked to show their support and bring "flowers, candles, balloons, signs, thread/tie downs, and red ribbon" to decorate the front of the station in his honor.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Plummer died Tuesday after suffering injuries while battling a blaze in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood last week.

Plummer, who had been a firefighter for only a year, died from his injuries at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, Larry Merritt, said.

Local

Chicago Public Schools 32 mins ago

COVID Spike Unlikely to Shut Down CPS, But Could Lead to More Remote Classes, Officials Say

Belvidere 9 hours ago

Deaths of Illinois Man, 2 Sons Deemed a Triple Homicide

“We ask that everyone keep the family in their prayers.” Merritt said. “It's tough to lose a loved one under any circumstances, especially hard during the holiday season which should be a time of celebration.”

Plummer was critically wounded on Dec. 16, while battling an early-morning blaze in the 3100 block of North Marmora Avenue.

Three people were trapped in a basement unit during the blaze and Plummer went to try and pull them out. One of the three people, 37-year-old Eladio Gomez, died in the flames, but the others survived and remain in critical condition.

Their families told NBC 5 they owe their lives to the Chicago firefighters who responded that day, including Plummer.

Plummer is survived by his parents and four sisters.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire DepartmentMaShawn Plummer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us