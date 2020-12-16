Video Shows Murder Suspect Escape From Transport Van in Gary

Authorities Tuesday released video showing the moment a murder suspect escaped from a transport van in Gary, Indiana.

Leon Taylor, 22, made his escape about 3 p.m. Monday while the van was stopped at a McDonald’s at 35th and Grant streets in Gary, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The video shows the van stopped at the restaurant’s drive-thru when Taylor, who appears to be handcuffed, opens the back seat and flees. Moments later, the driver gets out of the car and runs after him.

Taylor is wanted on a murder charge for a homicide in East Chicago and was in the process of being extradited to Lake County from Texas by an agent from REDI Transports, the sheriff’s office said.

“This driver initially told our officers the suspect jumped out of a window, but the video clearly shows him exiting through a door to the vehicle,” said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. “We are looking into this matter as part of an extensive review of the case.”

“I find it appalling that REDI Transports failed to use appropriate caution and may have put the public at risk,” Martinez added.

Taylor remained at large Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

He is 6 feet tall, 162 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black Puma tennis shoes, black jeans and a belly chain with handcuffs, the sheriff’s office said.

He is considered to be dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.