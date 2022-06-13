Video captured the chaotic moment a man found sleeping in a stolen vehicle tried to flee from police by driving onto a downtown Chicago sidewalk before he quickly crashed the SUV and was ultimately arrested Monday morning.

The video, captured by an NBC 5 photographer who was at the scene as the situation unfolded, showed police trying to stop the man as he drove the vehicle on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Cityfront Plaza.

The officers reach into an open window on the driver's side of the vehicle, but the man repeatedly drives away before ultimately crashing into a fire hydrant nearby in the 200 block of East Illinois.

Police then take the man out of the vehicle and arrest him.

According to Chicago authorities, the vehicle was taken from a woman hours earlier. The woman had been in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when she got out of the vehicle with the keys still in the ignition and someone jumped inside and fled the scene.

That vehicle was then located around 8:20 a.m. and the woman called police to report it.

Police said officers arrived and found a man sleeping in the vehicle, but the man woke up and tried to flee the scene.

According to police, no injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody, but an investigation was ongoing.

It remained unclear if charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.