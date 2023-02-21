Video: Chicago Auto Show Guard Tackles Man Who Dropped Gun, Cash at McCormick Place

An Indiana man allegedly dropped a loaded gun and cash at the Chicago Auto Show — then was tackled by security as he ran away.

Oscar Luiz, 22, faces counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a laser sight, according to Cook County court records.

A security guard was alerted to a “disturbance” in the Ford display area Sunday evening at McCormick Place and was directed to Luiz, according to a police report.

When the guard asked Luiz if he needed assistance, Luiz, who appeared to be intoxicated, got up and walked away, the report states.

As the guard watched, Luiz dropped a large amount of money and, while bending over to pick it up, dropped more money, the report states.

As Luiz stood up, a pistol fell out of his pants, the report states.

Luiz ran from the guard, who tackled him and retrieved the gun from his waistband and more than $6,600 in 20-dollar bills, the report states.

A spokesperson for the auto show said a Chicago Auto Show security official "confiscated the firearm, handcuffed the individual and held him until help arrived." Chicago officers who were onsite for the event took him into custody and no injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

"The Chicago Auto Show employs numerous off-duty police officers in addition to a security company it retains to keep the event secure. The Chicago Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies work together to provide protection at McCormick Place during the 10-day event," a statement from the auto show read.

Judge Susana Ortiz ordered him held on $10,000 bail, court records show.