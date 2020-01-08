Video: ‘Brazen’ Thieves Steal From Unsuspecting Motorist Pumping Gas

Police in south suburban Blue Island are warning residents after “brazen thieves” stole from an unsuspecting motorist at an area gas station.

The Blue Island Police Department posted a video showing a woman pumping gas Friday at the Thortons gas station, located at 2330 W. 127th St.

In the video, another vehicle pulls up alongside the woman’s car and someone gets out, opens the passenger door to the woman’s vehicle and appears to take something before fleeing.

Thortons said in a statement that it plans to “cooperate fully with Blue Island police in their investigation, including providing footage.”

“We regret the inconvenience to our guest. Providing a safe environment for all of our guests and our Team Members is a top priority,” the company said.

The department warned residents to “be aware of your surroundings and lock your vehicles.”