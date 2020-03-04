Lincoln

Victims Identified After Fatal Central Illinois Plane Crash

The plane crashed onto Interstate 55 near Lincoln, killing all three men on board

Illinois State Police have identified three men killed when their plane crashed onto Interstate 55 near Lincoln on Tuesday morning.

According to state police, the pilot, identified as Mitchell Janssen, 22, of Princeville, was killed in the crash.

Two other passengers, 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wisconsin and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana, Illinois, were also killed in the crash.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, officials say a 2013 Cessna 172 piloted by Janssen crashed onto southbound Interstate 55 near milepost 126 in Logan County. The plane then became engulfed in flames, forcing the interstate to be shut down for nearly six hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the crash.

