Vice President Harris to Participate in Roundtable Discussion on Reproductive Rights in Chicago

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to meet with Illinois state legislators and other local leaders in Chicago later this week, according to Harris' office.

Harris' visit is slated for Friday, Sept. 16, where her focus on reproductive rights mirrors the mission of a trip to the Chicago area early this summer.

Harris made stops in Chicago and Plainfield on June 24, addressing the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade that has vastly changed the legal scope of reproductive rights in much of the country.

In the wake of the Jackson v. Dobbs ruling, Illinois has emerged as an island for abortion access, as many nearby states immediately enacted abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court decision.

The Vice President visited the Chicago area once more on July 5, a day after a gunman opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, leaving seven people dead and 48 others injured.

The trip to Chicago comes with just under eight weeks remaining until the midterm elections. According to NBC News, Democrats have made steady gains in voter enthusiasm after the Jackson v. Dobbs decision, despite midterm elections typically having unfavorable conditions for the party with control of the presidency.

Harris' office didn't reveal whether the Vice President had any other scheduled stops in Chicago, and also did not disclose the location of Friday's roundtable discussion. The other participants of the discussion are currently unknown.