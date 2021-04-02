UPS for DownS Theatre Company Presents ‘Les Miserables'

For the past 14 years, UPS for DownS and E.D.G.E. of Orion Constellation Project have teamed up to create inclusive theatre shows, and this year, they didn’t let the pandemic slow them down. They even chose to produce Les Miserables, a two-and-a-half hour show.

“I like to be challenged,” said Orion Couling, who directs the production. “I’m not a fan of easy things. I like things that make me work, that make our team work, that we have to strive for."

The entire production is virtual, so all the actors had to learn to work with a green screen.

Nicole Paradise has been acting in UPS for DownS productions for 10 years.

"I love doing this. It’s fun for me," said Paradise.

Her mom Diane Paradise is very proud. "She has never been afraid to be on stage. She gets nervous, but she loves it."

In all there are 40 actors in this year’s production, featuring people with down syndrome and their peers. They’ve been rehearsing for six months.

UPS for DownS President Terri Devine admits the production was a big undertaking, but they went for it.

"It's adult, it's deep, it's intense, and it's one of our families' favorite shows."

