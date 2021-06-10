south side

Unmasked Man Denied Chicago Bus Entry Opens Fire: Police

Police siren lights
wsfurlan/Getty Images

An unmasked Chicago man denied entry onto a city bus faces attempted murder and weapons charges after allegedly firing shots at the vehicle, police said.

Fred White, 37, was arrested Tuesday night after shooting at a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the far South Side, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

White Just tried to board a bus around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was refused entry because he was not wearing a mask, as CTA policy requires, police said. He then took out a gun and fired several shots at the bus as it drove away, police said.

Local

JB Pritzker 23 mins ago

‘You Did it, Illinois:' Pritzker Says State Will Move to Phase 5 Friday, Making Reopening Official

University of Michigan 23 mins ago

Schembechler Son, Players Say Michigan Coach Knew of Abuse

Two rounds struck the doors of the bus, police said. No one was struck.

White was arrested a few minutes later, police said.

It wasn't known whether White has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

south sideChicago PoliceCTA bus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us