University of Chicago Student Confirmed as Florida Building Collapse Victim

A University of Chicago student has been identified as one of the victims in the Miami-area condo building collapse that killed at least 78 and left scores of people missing, the university said Friday.

Ilan Naibryf, a 21-year-old rising fourth-year physics and molecular engineering student and his girlfriend, Deborah Berezdivin, were inside the building when it collapsed on June 24.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a statement, the University of Chicago said Naibryf was confirmed to be among those who died in the tragic incident.

"...Ilan was a talented student and athlete, a promising entrepreneur and a beloved campus leader and friend who will be greatly missed," the statement added. "We share in the grief of all who have lost loved ones in this disaster. Our heartfelt sympathies are with Ilan’s family and all who knew him.”

Berezdivin, Naibryf's girlfriend, remained missing as of Friday.