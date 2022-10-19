United Center Debuts New ‘Sportsbook' Lounge, No Date for Gaming

Fans can eat, drink and watch sports on the big screen, but it will still be a while before they can bet on the games inside the FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge at the United Center.

The lounge, featuring 1,300 square feet of LED screens, is a two-story space on the south side of the United Center Atrium and available to all ticketed guests during United Center events.

The space is currently operating as a non-wagering sports bar while the Illinois Gaming Board reviews its application for a gaming license.

"We see it as really just a premier sports viewing destination, particularly because of the amenities FanDuel has added and the comfort of the facility," said Kevin O’Brien, the director of food and beverage at the United Center.

The lounge offers a brand new menu, different from concessions elsewhere in the arena.

"The focus here is approachable yet elevated sports bar food," said O'Brien.

Among the offerings are smoked gouda bacon dip, wagyu hot dogs, house-made pizza and spicy pork nachos. Beverages include signature, craft cocktails like the Straight up Spicy Margarita and the Even Money Espresso Martini.

"We’ve been open already for about six nights for preseason and for some concerts. The atmosphere is electric," said O'Brien.

The FanDuel Sportsbook Lounge is open three hours prior to event time and one hour post on event days at the United Center. For now, there are no age restrictions.