United Airlines flight returns to O'Hare due to possible engine oil issue

A United Airlines flight headed for Salt Lake City was forced to return to O'Hare International Airport on Saturday after a "possible oil warning light" issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane, an Airbus A320, returned safely at around 11 a.m. Saturday with 149 passengers and five crew members onboard, a statement from United Airlines said.

Passengers deplaned upon arrival back at O'Hare and boarded a new aircraft shortly thereafter to depart for Salt Lake City.

There is no further information available.