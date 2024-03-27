Uncle Julio's in Lincoln Park permanently closes, citing rising rental rates

The Uncle Julio's restaurant in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood has permanently closed, citing rising rental rates on their lease as the reason behind the closure, according to a statement.

The restaurant, located at 855 West North Avenue, was the Tex-Mex restaurant chain's lone location within Chicago city limits.

Originally opening in 1992 according to Chicago Eater, the area surrounding the restaurant has seen great change in the last few decades, with the immediate area now representing one of the city's largest retail corridors.

All employees at the Chicago Uncle Julio's restaurant have been offered positions at other restaurants, though the closest location to the former Lincoln Park restaurant is at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie.

The statement from the chain added that all other restaurants nationwide will remain open, saying that the Lincoln Park restaurant's closure was directly due to rising rental costs on their lease.

"As a company, we continue to grow, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our newest location in Frisco, Texas, in April," the statement said.