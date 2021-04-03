Pilot Injured in ‘Rapid Descent' of Ultralight Aircraft in Huntley

The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was injured Saturday evening when the aircraft crashed into a field in far northwest suburban Huntley, police said.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:54 p.m. in the area of Illinois Route 47 and Powers Road. Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft take off, and shortly after, the operator "quickly banked" and the aircraft went into a slow spin.

The ultralight, which described as a parachute with a fan motor attached to the operator, then struck the ground.

The pilot, a 54-year-old man, was injured from the "rapid descent" and transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital in unknown condition.

Additional details weren't available late Saturday.