University of Illinois Chicago

UIC Student Fatally Shot While Waiting for Mom to Finish Doctor's Appointment, Family Says

NBC

A 19-year-old college student who was shot to death earlier this week in Douglass Park was a beloved brother and a kind, hardworking person, loved ones said.

Giovanni Flores, who also went by “Gio,” was a rising sophomore at University of Illinois Chicago, according to an online campaign to cover his funeral expenses.

Flores was shot in Douglass Park Wednesday afternoon after dropping his mom off at Mount Sinai Hospital for a doctor’s appointment. He was eating lunch while waiting for her to finish, the slain man’s older brother Steven Flores said in a Facebook post.

Someone shot Flores multiple times in the back of his head and body about 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive, authorities said. He died at Mount Sinai. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Anybody who knew my baby brother knew he wouldn’t hurt a fly, and he’d never do anything to deserve this,” Flores said. “He was just beginning to experience life, and he was doing everything the way he’s supposed to. He worked hard, he studied hard, and he treated

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

University of Illinois ChicagoUniversity of Illinois at ChicagoUIC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us