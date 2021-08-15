University of Illinois

U of I College of Medicine Plans New Rockford Building

71654662TB005_Illinois_Gove
Getty Images

The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford campus is moving forward with plans for a $100 million building that'll focus on expanding rural health care, according to college officials.

The Rural Health Sciences Education Building will be built on the college’s existing campus and bring an additional 400 students to Rockford. University officials hope to expand on areas to educate rural health processionals including in dentistry, public health, social work and applied health.

Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green, the college of medicine’s dean, said there aren’t enough health care professionals in less populated areas of the state.

“What started 50 years ago in Rockford as a regional medical school has grown to become a health sciences campus that is known for its work in preparing health care professionals to serve in rural and underserved areas,” Stagnaro-Green said in a statement.

University officials, who said the project will require funding from state, federal and philanthropic sources, hope to break ground in 2023.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

University of IllinoisRockforduniversity of illinois rockford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us