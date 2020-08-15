Eisenhower Expressway

Two Women Hurt in Eisenhower Expressway Shooting

The shooting happened at 4:13 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Laramie, according to Illinois State Police

By Sun-Times Media

Two women were shot Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway in Austin on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 4:13 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Laramie, according to Illinois State Police.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department officials said. A second woman, 21, was taken to the same hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Three of the four eastbound lanes are closed near Laramie as authorities investigate, state police said. The left lane remains open.

