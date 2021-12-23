oak street

Two Robberies Reported at Gold Coast Stores Within 10 Minutes

Two Gold Coast stores were robbed within 10 minutes Wednesday night on Oak Street, just a block from the Mag Mile.

The first robbery occurred at 5:05 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street, Chicago police said. Two robbers took items from the Prada store at 30 E. Oak St.

Ten minutes later, someone entered the Hermes at 25 E. Oak St., sprayed the security guard with mace and took items, police said.

The security guard refused medical attention, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

