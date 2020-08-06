Two Firearms Confiscated in Separate Incidents at O'Hare Airport Wednesday

Two firearms were found within a span of two hours at Chicago O’Hare International Airport security check points Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Transportation Security Administration.

At 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, TSA officers detected a loaded 9mm firearm with 14 rounds of ammunition in a passenger’s carry-on bag, according to the release.

Less than two hours later at 9:03 a.m., officers found a .38 caliber firearm loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, according to the TSA.

“Even throughout this pandemic, TSA officers continue to find firearms at our airport security checkpoints,” said Chicago’s Federal Security Director Dereck Starks. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of their personal items and our advice is that they thoroughly inspect all carry-ons, luggage and bags to make sure there are no prohibited items in their possession.”

In both incidents, TSA officers contacted the Chicago Police Department who removed the firearms and the passengers responsible, according to the release.

TSA officers have found a total of 16 firearms at O’Hare so far this year.