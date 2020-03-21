Calumet Heights

Two Chicago Officers Among 4 Hurt in Rollover Crash

Everyone is in good condition following a rollover crash in Calumet Heights on the South Side

A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured when a CPD van and an SUV collided Friday in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The officers were westbound on 91st Street on their way to assist with a call at 10:33 p.m. when the van collided with a 2001 GMC SUV traveling southbound in the 9100 block of South Phillips Avenue, Chicago police said.

The crash caused the van to roll onto its side, and two male officers were hospitalized, police said. The male driver of the GMC and his female passenger were also taken to Trinity Hospital. Everyone was in good condition.

The driver of the GMC was cited for not having a valid drivers license, police said.

