Two 15-year-old Boys, Ride-Share Driver Struck by Stray Gunfire on Near North Side

Two 15-year-old boys and a ride share driver were shot on the Near North Side early Thursday, apparently hit by stray gunfire when someone in a passing car fired shots at another car.

The boys were standing on the sidewalk in the 900 block of North Orleans Street when someone in a red Dodge Charger fired at a gray car about 2:15 a.m., Chicago police said.

One boy was hit in the leg and the other was shot in the leg and foot, police said. They were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

A 38-year-old ride share driver was also shot while waiting for his passengers, police said. He was struck in the hand and was transported Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

