Truck Crashes, Spills Gravel on Bishop Ford Expressway

A dump truck sits on its side, with black gravel spilling onto a Chicago expressway on July 22, 2021

Traffic delays are building on the inbound Bishop Ford Expressway Thursday afternoon after a truck carrying gravel overturned on the roadway, spilling rocks and causing the closure of two lanes.

According to Total Traffic, the crash occurred near 159th Street on Thursday afternoon. The two left lanes are blocked north of the crash, causing significant delays for commuters.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene Thursday, finding that the left two lanes of the roadway were covered in loose gravel.

There is no word of any injuries involved in the crash, and Illinois State Police are on the scene.

It is unclear at this time how long the crash will take to clean up, and motorists are urged to use caution, or to find alternate routes.

