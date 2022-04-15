Northwest Side

Trio Wanted in More Than a Dozen Convenience Store Robberies on Northwest Side

Police are alerting Northwest Side business owners after more than a dozen convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint by as many as three men since February.

In each robbery, someone armed with a handgun enters the store and takes money, liquor and cigarettes by force, Chicago police detectives said in a community alert.

In one case, a man struck the victim in the face with a handgun for trying to press a hold-up alarm, police said.

Below are each of the locations of the robberies, as well as the dates and times they occurred:

  • Feb. 9: 2000 block of North California Ave., 12:30 a.m.
  • Feb. 9: 1500 block of North Damen Ave., 4 p.m.
  • Mar. 8: 2000 block of North California Ave., 1:20 a.m.
  • Mar. 14: 2000 block of North California Ave., 2:30 a.m.
  • Mar. 13: 3600 block of West Belmont Ave., 4:30 a.m.
  • Mar. 25: 3600 block of West Belmont Ave., 1:50 a.m.
  • Mar. 25: 3600 block of West Belmont Ave., 11:50 p.m. March 25
  • Mar. 26: 3600 block of West Belmont Ave., 4:45 a.m. March 26
  • April 5: 2000 block of North California Ave., 11:35 p.m. April 5
  • April 8: 3600 block of West Belmont Ave., 3:40 a.m. April 8
  • April 12: 4700 block of North Elston Ave., 12:40 a.m. April 12
  • April 12: 4300 block of North Kimball Ave., 4 a.m. April 12
  • April 13: 3500 block of North Cicero Ave., 1:50 a.m. April 13

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

