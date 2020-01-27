Near West Side

Trio Steals ATM From Near West Side Business

Network Video Productions

Three people stole an ATM Monday from a Near West Side business.

The males entered the vestibule of the business at 12:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard and took the ATM that was inside, according to Chicago police.

When an employee, a 54-year-old man, tried to confront them, they got into a dark-colored vehicle and drove off southbound on Morgan, police said. The employee was not injured.

Local

Washington Park 8 mins ago

2 in Custody After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Hitting Officer With Vehicle

Metra 1 hour ago

Metra MD-N Service Delayed After Train Breaks Down Near Libertyville

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Near West Side
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us