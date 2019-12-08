Trio Charged in Downers Grove, Woodridge Home Invasions

Bond was denied for two of three suspects accused of breaking into two homes last week in west suburban Downers Grove and Woodridge.

Tyler Sample and Darion Yates, both 21, and 26-year-old Rose Marie Medrano all face one felony count of home invasion, aggravated robbery, residential burglary and robbery of someone older than 60 years, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

Sample and Yates were denied bond, and Medrano is being held on $500,00 bail, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Officers responded about 8:54 p.m. Dec. 5 to the 900 block of Curtiss Street in Downers Grove for a report of a burglary, prosecutors said. There, they learned Medrano allegedly knocked on the door asking to use the telephone.

When she was let in by the three residents, Sample and Yates forced their way in and said they had a gun, the state’s attorney’s office said. During an altercation, Sample punched one of the residents in the face. All three suspects took several items from the home, including cellphones, debit cards and credit cards.

Less than an hour later, Woodridge police responded to a call of a burglary in the 8400 block of Ula Avenue, the state’s attorney’s office said. An 81-year-old woman in the home told police she was upstairs when she heard a noise downstairs.

Yates and Sample were allegedly inside the home and threatened to kill her if she didn’t follow their instructions, the state’s attorney’s office said. The two stole several items including a gold watch, wallet and laptop.

All three are expected to appear in court January 6, the state’s attorney’s office said.