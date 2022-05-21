Trains Halted After Person Struck by Metra Near Morton Grove

A Metra line temporarily halted service Saturday after a person was reportedly struck by a train near Morton Grove.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District North line were experiencing "extensive" delays due to the person being hit, Metra said in an alert at around 3:07 Saturday.

Amtrak tweeted that Empire Builder Train 7, which departed from Chicago on Saturday, was stopped due to a "Metra trespasser incident."

Police had not release information regarding the individual nor the person's condition as of Saturday afternoon.