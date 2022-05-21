Morton Grove

Trains Halted After Person Struck by Metra Near Morton Grove

04212018_1215_NECN_Weather.jpg
Getty Images

A Metra line temporarily halted service Saturday after a person was reportedly struck by a train near Morton Grove.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District North line were experiencing "extensive" delays due to the person being hit, Metra said in an alert at around 3:07 Saturday.

Amtrak tweeted that Empire Builder Train 7, which departed from Chicago on Saturday, was stopped due to a "Metra trespasser incident."

Police had not release information regarding the individual nor the person's condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Morton Grove
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us