‘Tragic Accident.' Toddler Dies After Being Run Over by Father's Truck at Barrington Home

A toddler died after his father ran over him while backing a pick-up truck on a driveway in Barrington, in what the Lake County sheriff’s office called a “tragic accident.”

The 18-month-old boy was outside with his mother and siblings Tuesday evening as his father got into the truck parked about 50 feet away in the 25600 block of West Drake Road, the sheriff’s office said.

As the father put the truck in reverse, the boy ran toward it and was run over by a front tire about 6:30 p.m., the office said.

The boy’s father and mother rushed him in the pickup to Good Shepherd Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead. The child’s name hasn’t been released.