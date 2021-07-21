Traffic Delays Reported on I-294 Near Hinsdale Oasis Due to Downed Power Lines

A portion of Interstate 294 was experiencing significant traffic delays Wednesday afternoon as a result of downed power cables on the expressway, according to the Illinois Tollway.

Both northbound and southbound lanes near Interstate 55 were initially closed as a result, but had reopened as of 1:50 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A crash was reported in the same area, however, it wasn't immediately known if the collision caused the downed power lines. Southbound traffic was backed up to Ogden Avenue following the incident, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network. Traffic in the northbound lanes was backed up to 75th Street.

Drivers traveling on the expressway in both directions were advised to use caution.

Blocked due to fallen power cables in #TriStateTollwayI294 on Tri-State (I-294) SB between Stevenson Expy (I-55) and 75th St, solid traffic back to Ogden Ave #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) July 21, 2021

Additional information wasn't immediately available.