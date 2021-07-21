Interstate 294

Traffic Delays Reported on I-294 Near Hinsdale Oasis Due to Downed Power Lines

Significant traffic back-ups were reported in both directions

A portion of Interstate 294 was experiencing significant traffic delays Wednesday afternoon as a result of downed power cables on the expressway, according to the Illinois Tollway.

Both northbound and southbound lanes near Interstate 55 were initially closed as a result, but had reopened as of 1:50 p.m.

A crash was reported in the same area, however, it wasn't immediately known if the collision caused the downed power lines. Southbound traffic was backed up to Ogden Avenue following the incident, according to the Total Traffic and Weather Network. Traffic in the northbound lanes was backed up to 75th Street.

Drivers traveling on the expressway in both directions were advised to use caution.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

