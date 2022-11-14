Tow Truck Driver Fatally Killed After Being Caught in Shooting Crossfire on Near West Side

A tow truck driver Sunday night was shot and killed on the city's Near West Side after being caught in the crossfire when two other vehicles opened fire, authorities say.

According to police, at about 10:50 p.m., a 49-year-old male tow truck driver was traveling west in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street when people in two different cars opened fire. According to officials, the tow truck driver was struck by gunfire in the left armpit.

After being wounded, officials say the tow truck driver crashed into a bus stop. Photos and video from the scene show extensive damage to the tow truck, as well as a parked car the truck is suspected to have hit before crashing.

According to officials, the man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, police say.

The identify of the victim has not yet been released. Authorities are still searching for those involved in the shooting. No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.