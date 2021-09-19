Tow Truck Driver Attempting to Provide Service Fatally Shot in Englewood: Police

A tow truck driver attempting to provide service Sunday morning was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old, who hasn’t been identified yet, was attempting to provide service about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 57th Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was in custody.

Six people, all men, have been killed in citywide gun violence since midnight Saturday.