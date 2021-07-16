Tokyo Olympics: Meet Team USA Athletes From the Midwest

There are plenty of chances to cheer on athletes from Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and other Midwest states during the Tokyo Olympics.

Check out Team USA athletes' incredible credentials and experience, as well as their Midwest connections below!

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

ARCHERY

Jacob Wukie

Midwest Connection: Originally from Oak Harbor, Ohio

Insights: Wukie competes in individual and team round archery events. He attended James Madison University and enjoys hunting, fishing, trapping, camping, hiking and anything outdoors. He also enjoys spending time with friends and family.

Accomplishments: The four-time All-American athlete is a silver medalist, earned in London 2012 in a team event. Wukie is also a 2007, 2009 and 2010 Collegiate World Archery Champion. In 2009, he earned a US Collegiate National Championship.

BASKETBALL - MEN'S



Bradley Beal

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Louis, Missouri

Insights: Beal plays guard for the Washington Wizards. After attending the University of Florida for one season, he was drafted in the first round, third overall, of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Wizards. During his time at Florida, he was the first Gator to ever be named to the first team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman team in the same season.

Accomplishments: The three-time NBA All-Star was named MVP of the 2010 FIBA U17 World Championship. He earned two gold medals: in the 2010 FIBA U17 World Championship and in the 2009 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. He was also named the 2020-21 All-NBA third team. In April 2021, he became the first player in Washington franchise history with 2,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists in one season.

Bradley Beal Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Devin Booker

Midwest Connection: Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan

Insights: After playing one season at University of Kentucky, Booker was drafted in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He now has been with his team for his sixth season playing guard.

Accomplishments: Among other recognitions, Booker was named 2020 NBA All-Star. He totaled 7,683 points in five seasons and at 23 years old he became the fourth-youngest in NBA history to reach 7,000 points. Booker is just one of six players in NBA history with multiple career games scoring over 59 points along with Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, James Harden and Elgin Baylor.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Draymond Green

Midwest Connection: Originally from Saginaw, Michigan

Insights: The Michigan native played four collegiate seasons at Michigan State University from 2008 to 2012. At Michigan State, he finished his career as the school’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,096 rebounds. He was then drafted in the second round, 35 overall, of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

Accomplishments: Green is a 2016 Olympic Games gold medalist. That same year he was named All-NBA second team. In 2017, he was named All-NBA third team and NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He helped lead Golden State to three NBA Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Zach LaVine

Midwest Connection: Plays for the Chicago Bulls

Insights: LaVine attended UCLA for one season before being selected in the first round, 13th overall, by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2014 NBA Draft. After three years with the team, he completed four more years with the Chicago Bulls. He now plays guard for the Bulls.

Accomplishments: The NBA player made a single-season Chicago Bulls franchise record with 183 3-point field goals in the 2019-2020 season. He is now one of only four Chicago Bulls players in team history to score 1,500 points or more within the team's first 60 games of a campaign, joining Michael Jordan, Bob Love and Reggie Theus. LaVine is also a two-time Slam Dunk Champion, in 2015 and 2016. He became the fourth player ever to win consecutive Slam Dunk Contests after winning in 2016.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

The third time was the charm for Evanston native Tori Franklin, as she is preparing for her trip to the Olympics after securing her spot in the triple jump after a year that saw her overcome plenty of adversity.

Jayson Tatum

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Louis, Missouri

Insights: Tatum attended Duke University for one season and was then drafted in the first round, third overall, of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. The NBA player plays forward for his team. Tatum’s father, who was also a professional basketball player, played for St. Louis University and then professionally in the Netherlands.

Accomplishments: Tatum has earned three gold medals, one in the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championships, in the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship and in the 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. In 2019 he was named All-NBA third team, becoming the youngest player in Boston Celtics history to ever accomplish that feat. He is also a two-time NBA All-Star, accomplished in 2020 and 2021, and is the first Celtic in franchise history to record multiple 50 point games in a single season. Tatum has been named NBA Player of the Month twice and NBA Player of the Week four times.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

BASKETBALL - WOMEN



Napheesa Collier

Midwest Connection: Originally from O’Fallon, Missouri

Insights: Collier plays guard and forward. She currently plays for the Minnesota Lynx after being the sixth pick in 2019. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019 where she majored in human development and family studies.

Accomplishments: Collier has earned multiple gold medals, in the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup, the 2015 FIBA U19 World Cup, the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and the 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. She holds an all-time record of 49-1 playing in USA Basketball games, including 3x3. She was also voted as ESPNW WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter,

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Midwest Connection: Originally from South Bend, Indiana

Insights: Diggins-Smith plays guard for Phoenix Mercury. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2013 where she helped them to a 130-20 record. She made four NCAA Tournament appearances during her time in Notre Dame. Those times included three Final Four appearances and one Sweet 16.

Accomplishments: Diggins-Smith has earned multiple gold medals, in the 2012 FIBA 3x3 World Championship, the 2011 World University Games, the 2009 FIBA U12 World Championship and the 2008 FIBA Americas U18 Championship. She was part of the All-WNBA first team in 2014 where she was also named the WNBA Most Improved Player that year. Most recently she was part of the All-WNBC second team of 2020.

Social Media: Twitter

Jewell Loyd

Midwest Connection: Originally from Lincolnwood, Illinois

Insights: Loyd plays guard for the Seattle Storm. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2015 where she helped her team compile a 108-6 record. She also competed in three NCAA Final Fours and was voted ESPNW National Player of the Year in 2015. She has one older brother, Jarryd, who played basketball at Valparaiso University and played professionally overseas. Loyd also played tennis and soccer.

Accomplishments: Loyd was named NCAA Notre Dame Regional Most Valuable Player and ACC Tournament MVP in 2014. She was the No. 1 draft pick by the Seattle Storm in 2015. She has earned two WNBA titles in 2018 and 2020. In 2016, she was All-WNBA second team and in 2018 and 2019, she was WNBA All-Star.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Olympic hurdler David Kendziera is headed to the Tokyo Games this month, backed with plenty of support from his Chicago-area hometown.

Stefanie Dolson

Midwest Connection: Plays for Chicago Sky

Insights: Dolson is the center for the Chicago Sky. She played college basketball at the University of Connecticut where she majored in communication sciences. During her time at Connecticut, she aided her team to a 144-11 record and in the 2013 and 2014 NCAA championships. She was then drafted sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

Accomplishments: Dolson is a two-time WNBA All-Star in 2017 and 2015. She has earned a total of three gold medals, the 2019 FIBA AmeriCup, the 2011 FIBA U19 World Cup and the 2010 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

BOXING



Duke Ragan

Midwest Connection: Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio

Insights: In 2017, Ragan earned third place in a Continental Championship. He also earned first in the 2017 Chemistry Cup and first in the 2016 National Golden Gloves. Ragan joins his teammates Keyshawn Davis and Troy Isley as the first professional boxers to represent team USA Boxing in Olympic Games.

Accomplishments: In 2016, Ragan earned first place in the Elite World Championship and placed again in 2017 earning second place. As a professional boxer, Ragan is 4-0.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Delante Johnson

Midwest Connection: Originally from Cleveland, Ohio

Insights: Johnson is the fourth boxer in a row from Cleveland that will be representing Team USA Boxing in the Olympic Games. His favorite boxers are Sugar Ray Robinson, Pernell Whitaker and Floyd Mayweather.

Accomplishments: In 2020, Johnson placed first in the U.S Olympic Team Trials for boxing. In previous years, he has placed first in the 2016 Youth World Championships and first in the 2017 Elite National Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Oshae Jones

Midwest Connection: Originally from Toledo, Ohio

Insights: Jones is the first female boxer from Ohio and first female welterweight to represent Team USA in the Olympic Games. Her brother, Otha, boxed at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games. Jones’ favorite boxer is Otha Jones III.

Accomplishments: In 2017 and 2018, Jones earned first place in the Elite World Championships. In 2020, she placed first for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for boxing.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

CYCLING



Nick Bruce: Men's Freestyle

Midwest Connection: Originally from Youngstown, Ohio

Insights: Bruce started riding at 10 years old. He has participated in the World Championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019, most recently earning a bronze medal in 2019. When he isn't riding, Bruce enjoys playing basketball, ping pong and reading books.

Accomplishments: Bruce is known for landing the first flair tailwhip to tailwhip backflip and for landing the first 360 double tailwhip to downside tailwhip. He recently finished in fourth place at the 2017 X Games Minneapolis in BMX Dirt.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Chloe Dygert Owen: Road

Midwest Connection: Originally from Brownsburg, Indiana

Insight: 21-year-old Owen has seven world championships under her belt going into the Tokyo Olympics. In high school, she was sidelined from her first passion, basketball, with an ACL injury. While recovering from surgery, Owen turned to cycling and found a new love. When Owen is not racing, she enjoys her cats and listening to Michael Jackson from her pink couch, according to her website.

Achievements: Owen was the first American woman to receive the individual gold medals at the 2015 UCI Juniors Road World Championships in the under 18 category. She and the USA Cycling Team won the team pursuit at the World Championship in March 2016, becoming the first in USA Cycling history. In Rio, her team earned silver medals, as well. Owen also won gold medals at the 2017 UCI Track World Championships. In 2018, she set a world record time in the qualifying round of the 3000 individual pursuit, then broke her own record that same evening.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Hannah Roberts: BMX

Midwest Connection: Originally from South Bend, Indiana

Insight: Roberts began riding at the age of 9, according to Team USA, in the footsteps of her cousin, who was a professional BMX rider. After recovering from a fractured vertebra, she entered her first competition in 2012. The 19-year-old enjoys traveling, filming, editing and meeting new people.

Achievements: In her two years participating in the world championships, she won a gold medal in 2017 and a bronze medal in 2018 -- both for the freestyle category. In 2018, she placed 2nd in the World Cup overall rankings for freestyle.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Felicia Stancil

Midwest Connection: Originally from Antioch, Illinois

Insights: Stancil began cycling when she was 4 years old. She considers her most monumental memory when she won her first world title in the Netherlands when she was 9 years old. Stancil graduated from Marian University in 2018 with her degree in exercise science.

Accomplishments: In 2015, Stancil placed first in the USA Cycling Collegiate BMX National Championships. In 2013, she earned a gold medal in the UCI Junior BMX World Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Alise Willoughby

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Cloud, Minnesota

Insights: Willoughby was the first woman to ever be voted as Rookie Pro of the Year by BMXer Magazine. She was also the youngest to win the American Bicycle Association national title when she was 15 years old. Willoughby graduated from the University of San Diego in 2015, earning her Bachelor's degree in kinesiology. When she isn’t riding, she enjoys surfing, cooking, shopping and crafting.

Accomplishments: Willoughby is a two-time Olympian. She earned a silver medal in Rio 2016 and placed 12th in London 2012. She has also participated in multiple World Championships where she has earned five medals: two gold, one silver and two bronze.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Adrian Hegyvary: Track Cycling

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chicago

Insights: Hegyvary is married to New Zealand Olympic cyclist Rushlee Buchanan and now splits his time between Ashville, North Caroline, and Cambridge, New Zealand. He has citizenship in Hungary and can speak Spanish and French.

Accomplishments: The former Hungarian competitor has earned national titles for both Hungary and the United States. He participated in the 2018 and 2019 World Championships. His top finish was in the 2019 scratch race where he finished in 14th place.

Social Media: Instagram

DIVING



Andrew Capobianco: 3M Synchronized and Individual 3M

Midwest Connection: Attends Indiana University

Insights: Capobianco started diving in 2011. As a seventh grader, he broke a 22-year-old Nassau County high school diving record. His favorite dive is 5237D on 10-meter, and his favorite diver is Russia’s Dmitri Sautin. He trains four hours a day, six days a week, but when he is not diving, Capobianco enjoys gymnastics, skiing and trampolining.

Accomplishments: In the 2019 World Championship, Copabianco placed eighth in the synchronized 3-meter and earned bronze in a mixed team event. In 2017

at the World Championship, he placed 10th in the mixed synchronized 10-meter. He is also a 2018 World Cup team member and a five-time junior national champion

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Tyler Downs: 3M Synchronized

Midwest Connection: Originally from Ballwin, Missouri, and is attending Purdue University

Insights: Downs started diving when he was 5 years old. He competed in his first junior nationals in 2013 and his first senior nationals in 2016. He now trains six to eight hours a day, six to seven days a week. His favorite dive is 207C from 10-meter.

Accomplishments: In 2019, Downs was a member of the Sagamihara and Beijing World Series team. He earned a silver medal in the 1-meter 2018 World Junior Diving Championship. In the 2019 Junior Pan American Championship, he earned a gold medal in the 3-meter and synchronized 3-meter dive and bronze in the 1-meter and platform.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Jessica Parratto: 10M Synchronized Platform

Midwest Connection: Attended Indiana University

Insights: Parratto started diving when she was 5 years old. Previously, she also participated in gymnastics, swimming and soccer. Now, she is considered one of the top 10-meter platform divers in the country. Her favorite dive is 5253B.

Accomplishments: In the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Parratto placed 10th in the individual 10-meter and seventh in the synchronized 10-meter. She was a World Cup team member in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Delaney Schnell: 10M Platform and 10M Synchronized Platform

Midwest Connection: Originally from Iron Mountain, Michigan

Insights: Schnell began diving at the age of 10. Before she began diving, she was a Level 8 gymnast. Now she trains three to five hours a day. When she’s not training, she enjoys playing the piano, baking, cooking and watching movies.

Accomplishments: In 2019, Schnell earned a bronze medal in the 10-meter during the World Championship. She placed 27th two years before that in 2017. She was a 2020 World Cup team member and a two-time junior national champion on platform.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

EQUESTRIAN



Liz Halliday-Sharp

Midwest Connection: Originally from Lexington, Kentucky

Insights: Holliday-Sharp was a professional racing driver in sportscar and GT endurance disciplines, competing from 1997 to 2010 before focusing on horses. She is also an experienced TV broadcaster and presenter working with numerous different channels and companies in both the U.S. and Europe. She now owns and operates Horsepower Equestrian in Ocala, Florida, with her husband, Al Sharpe, and recently opened Blue Fox Farm in Lexington, Kentucky.

Accomplishments: She is an international three-day eventer who has competed successfully at the CCI5* level. She has also appeared on multiple Nation’s Cup Teams and was the reserve for Team USA at both the 2018 World Equestrian Games and 2019 Pan American Games.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

FENCING



Lee Kiefer

Midwest Connection: Originally from Lexington, Kentucky; attended the University of Notre Dame

Insights: Attending her third Olympics in 2021, Kiefer is the most decorated women's foil fencer in U.S. history, according to the Team USA website. At the age of 17, she won individual bronze at the 2011 Senior World Championships. After wining four NCAA Championships for the University of Notre Dame, she transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical School in 2017. In 2019, she married men's foil fencer Gerek Meinhardt, who was also her teammate at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, as well as at Notre Dame. Kiefer's siblings and father were also award-winning fencers.

Accomplishments: Kiefer has led the U.S. Women's Foil Team to a silver medal in 2017, a gold in 2018 and a bronze in 2019. At the Senior World Championships, she won bronze and silver medals for her team, as well as a bronze individually. Kiefer earned nine gold medals for both her team and individually at the Pan American Championships from 2010 to 2019. At the Junior World Championships, she won a combination of gold, silver and bronze medals for both her team and individually over a span of five years.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

Eliza Stone

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chicago

Insights: Stone graduated from Princeton University in 2013. Her full name is Anne-Elizabeth Stone. Her two siblings, Robert and Gracie, also competed in fencing for Princeton. She began fencing at age 9 after her father saw a flier for a fencing club in a pizza restaurant in New York. Stone served as a volunteer assistant coach for the men’s fencing team at Princeton after graduation.

Accomplishments: In 2018, Stone earned bronze as an individual at the World Championship. She has earned four gold medals total at the World Championship. In 2011, Stone placed second in NCAA Fencing Championships, in 2012 she placed third and in 2013 she placed first.

Social Media: Instagram

Mariel Zagunis

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Notre Dame

Insights: Zagunis is the most decorated fencer in the history of the United States with multiple medals. Both her parents were Olympians. They were rowers on the 1976 U.S. team. Some of her other hobbies include cooking, running and gardening.

Accomplishments: Zagunis is a four-time Olympian, competing in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. She is also a four-time medalist, earning two gold medals and two bronze. She made history in 2004 when she became the first U.S fencer to win an Olympic gold medal in 100 years when she was only 19.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Courtney Hurley

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Notre Dame

Insights: Hurley is a four-time All-American First Team selection. She continues to be coached by her father, Bob Hurley. When she graduated from Notre Dame in 2013, she earned her degree in film, television and theater. Her older sister, Kelley, also qualified to represent Team USA fencing.

Accomplishments: The two-time Olympian competed for Team USA in 2012 and 2016. In the London 2012 Olympic Games, she was a member of the first U.S. Women's Epee Team to win a medal, bringing back bronze. During the 2013 World Championship, she placed in 11th place, earning her top finish in the global competition.

Social Media: Instagram

Kelley Hurley

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Notre Dame

Insights: Hurley earned her degree in art/pre-med when she graduated from Notre Dame in 2010. She qualified for her first U.S. Olympic Team in 2008 as the only women’s epee fencer from the U.S. Her younger sister, Courtney, also qualified to represent in the Team USA fencing team in 2012 and 2016 and will be joining her again in Tokyo. They are both coached by their dad, Bob Hurley.

Accomplishments: Hurley is a three-time Olympian, representing Team USA in 2008, 2012 and 2016. She earned an Olympic bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games, where she was a member of the first U.S. Women's Epee Team to win a medal.

Social Media: Instagram

Nick Itkin

Midwest Connection: Attending University of Notre Dame

Insights: Itkin is currently a sophomore at Notre Dame studying finance. Some of his hobbies include athletics, economics and music. He can also speak Russian.

Accomplishments: Itkin was a back-to-back NCAA men’s individual foil fencing champion in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, he became the first U.S. fencer to win individual junior world, USA fencing Division 1 and NCAA Championship titles the same season.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Gerek Meinhardt

Midwest Connection: Attended the University of Notre Dame

Insights: Meinhardt began fencing at the age of 9. He became the first U.S. men’s team fencer to ever qualify for the cadet, junior and senior world teams in the same year. He was also the youngest athlete to compete on the U.S. Olympic fencing team and the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic Team in any sport in 2008. Meinhardt graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelors in information technology management and master’s in business analytics and marketing.

Accomplishments: Meinhardt is a three-time Olympian, representing the U.S. in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He was also a bronze medalist in 2016 and placed 10th in 2008 and fourth in 2012. Meinhardt is the first U.S. man to win three senior world championship medals in 2010, 2015 and 2013.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

GOLF



Justin Thomas

Midwest Connection: Originally from Goshen, Kentucky

Insights: Thomas graduated from the University of Alabama. He is only one of four players in PGA Tour history with 14 victories before turning 28 years old, joining Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Tiger Woods.

Accomplishments: Thomas is a FedEx Cup Championship and PLAYERS Championship winner and earned a PGA TOUR Player of the Year award. He currently has the most wins of any player on TOUR that are under 30 years old, with 14 wins. He became the fourth golfer in history to win a major and earn five victories in one season.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

GYMNASTICS



Evita Griskenas: Rhythmic Individual

Midwest Connection: Originally from Orland Park, Illinois

Insights: Griskenas is part of the North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center. Both of her parents have an athletic background. Her father placed first in the World Fitness Championships in 1997 and 1999. Her mother earned fifth and fourth place in fitness aerobics in the World Fitness Championship in 1997 and 1999. Some of her hobbies include practicing calligraphy, writing, reading and dancing.

Accomplishments: Griskenas placed seventh with her team in the 2019 World Championship and eighth in all-around and ball. She was given the 2019 Pan Am Sports NextGen Female Athlete Award. In 2018, she earned the U.S. ball champion and all-around and hoop silver medal.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

Sunisa Lee: Women's Team

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Paul, Minnesota

Insights: Lee began gymnastics in 2009. She is part of the Midwest Gymnastic Center. She is currently attending Auburn University and is set to graduate in 2025. Her favorite event is the beam.

Accomplishments: In 2021, Lee earned a silver medal in balance beam and became the uneven bars champion for the U.S. This year she also became the Winter Cup uneven bars champion and balance beam silver medalist. In 2019, she earned a World Team Championship, was a floor exercise silver medalist and uneven bars bronze medalist.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Grace McCallum: Women’s Team

Midwest Connection: Originally from Isanti, Minnesota

Insights: McCallum competes with the Twin City Twisters Team. She began gymnastics in 2006. Outside of the gym, some of her hobbies include swimming and tubing at the lake with friends and family. She is also the second of six siblings.

Accomplishments: McCallum is a 2021 U.S. balance beam bronze medalist. She is also a 2019 World team champion and U.S. all-around bronze medalist. In 2018 she became the World Team champion once again.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Yelyzaveta Merenzon: Rhythmic Group

Midwest Connection: Originally from Buffalo Grove, Illinois

Insights: Merenzon began gymnastics in 2004. She is part of the North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center and says her favorite events are ball and clubs.

Accomplishments: Merenzon competed with the senior group at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. In 2019, she was a Pan American Games all-around and 5 balls silver medalist in the senior group.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Sam Mikulak: Men’s Team

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Michigan

Insights: Mikulak began gymnastics when he was 2 years old. His favorite event is pommel horse. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2014 with his bachelors in psychology. In 2014, he was named the Nissen-Emery Award recipient. Mikulak also co-founded an herbal tea company called MatéBros with two of his gymnastics friends from home.

Accomplishments: The two-time Olympian represented Team USA in 2012 and 2016. In Rio, he placed fifth with his team, seventh all-around, eighth in floor and fourth in the horizontal bar. In 2012, he placed fifth with his team and vault. Most recently, he earned seventh in the all-around World Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Nicole Sladkov: Rhythmic Group

Midwest Connection: Originally from Vernon Hills, Illinois

Insights: Sladkov began gymnastics in 2006. She is part of the North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center and says her favorite events are clubs and ribbon.

Accomplishments: Sladkov competed with the senior group at the World Championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She is a 2019 Pan American Games all-around and 5 balls silver medalist in the senior group.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Shane Wiskus: Men’s Team

Midwest Connection: Originally from Spring Park, Minnesota

Insights: Wiskus began gymnastics in 2002. In the past, he has also played hockey, soccer and baseball. He now is part of the U.S.O.P.T.C. Gymnastics Club. Wiskus recently graduated this year from the University of Minnesota with his degree in business marketing. His favorite event is the high bar.

Accomplishments: Just this year, Wiskus accumulated a number of medals. He is a 2021 U.S. parallel bars silver medalist, a NCAA still rings and parallel bars champion and all-around, floor exercise and high bar silver medalist, a Nissen-Emery Award winner and a Winter Cup floor exercise champion, parallel bars and high bar silver medalist and still rings and vault bronze medalist. In 2020 he became a Winter Cup all-around and vault silver medalist.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Laura Zeng: Rhythmic Individual

Midwest Connection: Originally from Libertyville, Illinois

Insights: Zeng began gymnastics in 2007. She is part of the North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center. Outside of the gym, some of her hobbies include reading, cooking, watching television and movies and dancing.

Accomplishments: The 2016 Olympian placed eleventh after competing that year. She has participated in four World Championships earning fifth in ribbon in 2019 and 10th all-around. She became the first U.S rhythmic gymnast to win a medal at an Olympic or Youth Olympic Games.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

JUDO



Nefeli Papadakis: Women’s 78kg

Midwest Connection: Originally from Gurnee, Illinois

Insights: The Gurnee native was introduced to judo when she was 4 years old. She and her family run a dojo where she teaches and coaches kids twice a week. Papadakis currently attends College of Lake County where she plans to complete her Associate’s Degree after Tokyo.

Accomplishments: The judo fighter has earned the 2018, 2017, 2015 and 2014 Junior World Championships. In 2019 she earned her first World Championship in Tokyo. She has also won the 2015 and 2013 Cadet World Championships.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

ROWING



Madeleine Wanamaker: Women's Four

Midwest Connection: Originally from Neenah, Wisconsin, and graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison

Insights: Wanamaker is a second generation Wisconsin rowing walk-on. In addition to rowing, she is passionate about art, music and the outdoors.

Accomplishments: Wanamaker finished fifth in the pair and the four at the 2019 World Rowing Cup. She also won gold in the four at the 2018 World Rowing Championships. Additionally, she placed second in the eight at the 2017 World Rowing Under 23 Championships and 11th in the quadruple sculls at the 2016 World Rowing Under 23 Championships.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Ellen Tomek: Quadruple Sculls

Midwest Connection: Originally from Flushing, Michigan, and attended University of Michigan

Insights: Tomek is the daughter of Philip and Kari Tomek. She plays the alto saxophone, and some of her interests include skiing, water skiing, country music and watching the Green Bay Packers.

Accomplishments: Tomek is a two-time Olympian in 2008 and 2016. She placed sixth in 2016 and fifth in 2008.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Alie Rusher: Quadruple Sculls

Midwest Connection: Originally from Glenville, Illinois

Insights: Rusher majored in Human Biology at Stanford University. She was born in London, England, and now teaches sailing in Wisconsin with her sister, Kay. Kay was one of Rusher’s team members at Stanford. Her mother Cindy was a national champion in 1984 and rowed in both 1988 and 1992 Olympics and earned a silver medal in women’s four in 1992. Her father is a member of the Harvard Hall of Fame and was a three-time collegiate national champion as well as a two-time Olympic rower earning bronze in 1988 and1992.

Accomplishments: Rusher was named first team All-America by the CRCA and the Pac-12 All Academic first team. She received bronze at U23 Worlds for the US in the women’s eight and finished fourth in the varsity eight at the NCAA Championships.

Social Media: Instagram

Grace Luczak: Women's Four

Midwest Connection: Originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan

Insights: Luczak majored in Human Biology at Stanford University. She is an Irish twin with her sister. She was previously invited to play on the USA Volleyball development team. Some of her hobbies include driving her green Ford Fiesta, Kermit, clay shooting, goose hunting, playing volleyball, Wii bowling, dancing and exploring National Parks.

Accomplishments: She is a 2016 Olympian finishing in fourth place. Within her World Championship experience she has earned four gold medals between 2013 and 2015.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Megan Kalmore: Women's Pair

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin

Insights: Kalmore majored in Latin and English at the University of Washington. She is the daughter of Dean and Mary Kalmoe. Her hobbies include reading, writing, film, horseback riding, cooking, baking, gardening and living green.

Accomplishments: The three-time Olympian earned a bronze medal in 2012. She won gold in the World Championship in 2015 and silver in 2011 and 2014.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

RUGBY

Lauren Doyle

Midwest Connection: Originally from Boody, Illinois

Insights: Doyle graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2014 with a degree in marketing. She was a two-sport athlete during her time there, competing in both rugby and track and field.

Accomplishments: Doyle earned fifth place with her team in the 2016 Olympic Games. She also earned silver in the 2015 Pan American Games and first in the 2015 NACRA Sevens Championship.

Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

Alev Kelter

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Wisconsin

Insights: Kelter plays scrum half for Team USA rugby. She attended the University of Wisconsin where she was a two-sport athlete, playing ice hockey and soccer. She was introduced to rugby at age 22. Some of her hobbies include hiking, camping and painting.

Accomplishments: Kelter finished fifth with her team in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. She also earned silver in the 2015 Pan American Games and first in the 2015 NACRA Sevens Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

SAILING

Lara Dallman-Weiss

Midwest Connection: Originally from Shoreview, Minnesota

Insights: Dallman-Weiss is a 2011 graduate of Eckerd College where she studied nutrition. Before campaigning full-time in the 470 class, she raced on the professional sailing circuit for five years, racing with a range of teams from Etchells and Melges 20s to Farr 40s and Perini Navis. In addition, she spent time as a drone pilot, copywriter and photographer.

Accomplishments: In 2016, she was the Farr 40 North American Champion on Flash Gordon. She placed first in the C&C 30 class at the 2016 Key West Race Week, first at the 2016 Etchells Pacific Coast Championship as main trimmer, and third at the 2014 Women’s Match Race World Championship, as part of the Epic Racing team.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

Stephanie Roble

Midwest Connection: Originally from East Troy, Wisconsin

Insights: At age 5, Roble began sailing in Wisconsin on Lake Beulah and competing in the Optimist class. At Old Dominion University, she earned two All-American sailing honors and was team captain while receiving a degree in finance. According to her website, Roble was one of the few women competing as a skipper in the open division. She graduated in 2011 and became a professional sailor, serving many roles aboard the boat.

Accomplishments: While competing professionally, Roble has earned a World Championship, five National Championships and podium finishes at World, National and Continental championships. In 2014, she received the US Sailing Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year and was a finalist for the award the following three years. Competing with Shea, originally from Illinois, the two finished 5th at the 2018 European Championships, 3rd at the World Cup Series Genoa and 3rd at the 2020 49er World Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Maggie Shea

Midwest Connection: Originally from Wilmette, Illinois

Insight: Shea grew up sailing on Lake Michigan with her family and fell in love with being on the water. She joined Chicago Yacht Club's junior sailing program and competed in high school before taking on the Laser Radial 2008 Olympic Trials her senior year. Shea graduated from Connecticut College in 2011 in Political Science where she was sailing team captain and led the group to national rankings.

Achievements: Shea competed in the Laser Radial 2008 Olympic Trials before attending college. She led her sailing team to a 2nd place finish at ICSA Women's Nationals and a 4th place finish at Women's Singlehanded Nationals. In 2009, she was recognized as an All-American Honorable mention and NEISA Sportswoman of the Year in 2011.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

SHOOTING

Madelynn Bernau

Midwest Connection: Originally from Waterford, Wisconsin

Insights: Bernau started her shooting experience at the age of 12, where she began shooting American trap at a local 4-H club, according to USA Shooting. Within a few years, she was shooting American trap, skeet and sporting clays for her local high school team. In 2014, Bernau attended a development camp at the Olympic training center for athletes interested in the Games. She began competing with USA Shooting in the summer of 2016 at the Junior Olympic Championships. Besides shooting, Bernau graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. She enjoys traveling and outdoor activities.

Accomplishments: In 2017, Bernau competed in the Spring Selection Match in Georgia and earned her first official spot on the team in 2018. Once on USA Shooting, she attended the World Championships in Changwon, Korea. She also earned a spot on the Junior National Team at the National Junior Olympic Championships. Bernau shot for the National Elite Team the following year, as well as attended her first World Cup. During the 2020 Spring Selection Match, she placed 2nd overall for women.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

Will Shaner: 10M Air Rifle

Midwest Connection: Attends the University of Kentucky

Insights: Shaner began shooting when he was 9 years old at a small 4-H program in Rifle, Colorado. According to known USAS records, he is the youngest U.S. Men’s Olympic Rifle qualifier. He won his first Junior Olympic Gold Medal at age 11 in 50-meter prone and made the Junior National Team at age 14.

Accomplishments: Shaner earned a gold medal in the 2021 ISSF World Cup New Delhi with the Men’s Air Rifle Team. In 2018, he earned a bronze medal in the World Championship. Shaner was also named the NCAA Rookie of the Year his freshman year and was an All-American First Team member in air rifle and smallbore.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

Mary Tucker: 50M Rifle 3 positions

Midwest Connection: Attends the University of Kentucky

Insights: Tucker will make her first Olympic appearance at the Tokyo Games. She picked up rifle shooting in high school, quit her high school team and taught herself through YouTube videos and online resources. Shortly after, the University of Kentucky recruited Tucker for rifle shooting.

Accomplishments: During her two years at the University of Kentucky, Tucker was named Rookie Shooter of the Year as a freshman and Athlete of the Year as a sophomore. In the 2021 New Delhi World cup she earned first place in the 10-meter air rifle. In the 2021 NCAA Championship she placed first in the 10-meter air rifle and in three positions.

Social Media: Instagram

Patrick Sunderman: Rifle Shooting

Midwest Connection: Originally from Farmington, Minnesota

Insights: Sunderman joined the West Virginia Army National Guard in August 2012 and completed basic and artillery training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He attended West Virginia University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sport psychology in May 2016. He then enlisted on active duty in 2016 and was assigned to the USAMU International Team as a shooter/instructor.

Accomplishments: Sunderman is a four-time NCAA Champion with the West Virginia University rifle team. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India, Sunderman earned a silver medal. He also earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Social Media: Facebook

SOCCER - WOMEN

Becky Sauerbrunn

Midwest Connection: Originally from St. Louis, Missouri

Insights: Sauerbrunn is a defender for Team USA. She graduated from University of Virginia in 2007 majoring in English Literature and Composition. She became the first player in history to be honored with a NWSL award for three consecutive seasons after claiming Defender of the Year Awards in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Accomplishments: The two-time Olympian had her debut in 2012 and joined Team USA again in 2016. She is an Olympic gold medalist, earning her medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games. She and her team placed fifth in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Alyssa Naeher

Midwest Connection: Plays for Chicago Red Stars

Insights: Naeher graduated from Penn State University in 2009, majoring in Kinesiology. She is the goalkeeper for Chicago Red Stars and Team USA. In 2008 she aided Team USA to the 2008 U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup title, earning the Golden Glove as the tournament’s best goalkeeper. Her favorite professional sports team is the New England Patriots.

Accomplishments: She was named the 2014 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, setting a league record with 106 saves. She placed fifth with her team in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. She also earned a gold medal in the 2015 World Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Rose Lavelle

Midwest Connection: Originally from Cinicnnati, Ohio

Insights: Lavalle graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2017. She plays midfield for Team USA. She also plays for Washington Spirit where she was first pick overall in the 2018 NSWL Dispersal Draft.

Accomplishments: In 2019, she and her team were the FIFA Women’s World Cup champions. She was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2013 and part of the First Team All-Big Team in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Adrianna Franch

Midwest Connection: Originally from Salina, Kansas

Insights: Franch is the goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns FC. She graduated from Oklahoma State where she played soccer. At the age of 13, Franch started to realize she was a talented goalkeeper after trying out a few different sports.

Accomplishments: She set the record for shut-outs at Oklahoma State with 36, which is the sixth most in NCAA history. She was the first OSU player to make the U.S. Team.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Julie Ertz

Midwest Connection: Plays for the Chicago Red Stars

Insights: The Chicago Red Stars defender graduated from Santa Clara University in 2014 with a Communications degree. In 2014, she also signed her first professional contract with the Chicago Red Stars after being selected with the third overall pick in the NWSL Draft.

Accomplishments: Ertz was an Olympic athlete in 2016. She participated in the 2015 and 2019 World Championship. She was also selected to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup All-Star Team.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Tierna Davidson

Midwest Connection: Plays for Chicago Red Stars

Insights: Davidson is a defender for Team USA. At 20 years old, she became the youngest player for USA’s 2019 World Cup team. Before becoming a professional soccer player, Davidson dreamed of becoming an astronaut as a kid.

Accomplishments: In 2017, Davidson won a national championship with Stanford. She ended up leaving college one year early and became the first-round draft pick for the Chicago Red Stars.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

SOFTBALL

Amanda Chidester

Midwest Connection: Originally from Allen Park, Michigan

Insights: Chidester graduated from the University of Michigan's School of Kinesiology in 2012 with a degree in physical education, according to the school. Her brother also played collegiate baseball and football. For Team USA, she wears No. 19 and is a catcher.

Accomplishments: Since high school in Michigan, Chidester has earned an array of awards for her performance in the softball field. In 2008, she was named Detroit Catholic League Female Athlete and selected to the EA Sports All-American first team for the second year in a row. At the University of Michigan, she was captain her senior year and won Big Ten Player of the Year. Her team won two NFCA All-America titles, as well as All-Big Ten Conference third team. Chidester was a two-time World Championship silver-medalist, prior to winning the gold in 2016. She's won both the gold and silver medals at the Pan American Games and the World Cup of Softball.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Kelsey Stewart

Midwest Connection: Originally from Wichita, Kansas

Insights: Stewart graduated from University of Florida in 2016. She is a utility player and wears a No. 7 jersey. She says if she wasn’t a softball player she would like to try snowboarding.

Accomplishments: In 2018, Stewart earned a gold medal in the WBSC Women’s World Championship. She had the game-winning, walk-off hit in the game against Japan. She was a 2019 Pan American Games gold medalist and she also won a 2018 USA Softball International Cup.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

SWIMMING

Zach Apple: 100M freestyle, 4x100M freestyle relay and 4x200M freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Originally from Trenton, Ohio

Insights: Apple graduated from Indiana University in 2019. He began his career at Kentucky, then Auburn and transferred to Indiana after head coach Brett Hawke resigned. Apple was 16 years old when he started swimming. He played basketball and track before committing to this sport.

Accomplishments: Apple is a five-time World Championship swimmer, earning three gold medals, one silver and one bronze. He also earned a gold Pan Pacs medal and is a four-time U.S. National Team member and a two-time World University Games gold medalist.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Hunter Armstrong: 100M backstroke

Midwest Connection: Originally from Dover, Ohio

Insights: Armstrong transferred to Ohio State University from West Virginia University in time for the 2020-21 season. At Ohio, he is majoring in Sports Industry.

Accomplishments: Armstrong is a two-time All-American. In 2019, he became the Junior Nationals champion in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter back. In the 2019 FINA 18U World Rankings, Armstrong ranks eighth in the 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter back, thirteenth in the 100-meter back and fourteenth in the 100-meter freestyle.

Social Media: Instagram

Phoebe Bacon: 200m backstroke

Midwest Connection: Attends the University of Wisconsin

Insights: Originally from Maryland, Bacon just finished her first year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. When not swimming, she plays ice hockey, soccer and climbing, according to Team USA. She also enjoys drawing and sculpting.

Accomplishments: Bacon earned a gold medal in the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships for the 100-meter backstroke, the 400 mixed medley relay and the 400 medley relay. She is also a two-time Pan American Games medalist for the 100-meter backstroke and 4x100-meter relay.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Bowe Becker: 4x100m freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Attended the University of Minnesota

Insights: Becker graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019, though originally from Las Vegas, Nevada. His mother is Barbara Becker, who competed as a gymnast for Cal State Northridge.

Accomplishments: While at Minnesota, Becker earned a silver and NCAA Runner Up in freestyle and broke the Big 10 record in 2019. That same year, he finished fourth in the 50 freestyle and was a part of the 400 medley relay that placed 10th at the NCAA Championships. Becker earned All-American honors for both the 50 and 100 freestyle, as well as an Honorable Mention All-American Honors for the 400 medley relay.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Michael Brinegar: 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle

Midwest Connection: Originally from Bloomington, Indiana

Insights: Brinegar is attending the University of Indiana and plans to graduate in 2022. His mother and brother were both swimmers as well. His mother, Jennifer, swam for Indiana and was a member of the 1976 Olympic team. Before swimming, Brinegar played baseball, basketball and soccer. He started swimming when he was 6 years old.

Accomplishments: Brinegar participated in the World Championships in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. In the 2019 FINA World Championships, he placed 18th and earned a gold medal in mixed team. He has also previously earned a silver and bronze medal during the World Junior Championships.

Social Media: Instagram

Patrick Callan: 4x200m freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Attends the University of Michigan

Insights: Callan is going to be a senior at Michigan this school year. He is majoring in Business Administration. In 2017, Callan represented Team USA at the World Junior Championships.

Accomplishments: In 2020, Callan secured the CSCAA All-American recognition for the third time. He is also a two-time Big Ten Champion, Academic All-Big Ten and U-M Athletic Academic Achievement recipient.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Catie DeLoof: 4x100m freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Michigan

Insights: Originally from Grosse Point, Michigan, DeLoof graduated from the University of Michigan in 2019 as a sociology major. She has two younger sisters, Ali and Gabby DeLoof, who are also swimmers at Michigan.

Accomplishments: While at Michigan, DeLoof was a nine-time CSCAA All-American for a variety of freestyle relays from 2018 to 2019. She was also a five-time CSCAA All-American Honorable Mention for freestyle relays from 2016 to 2019. Since 2018, DeLoof was also a five-time Big Ten champion in the 200-yard, 400-yard and 800-yard freestyle relays. Both in 2018 to 2019, she was on the First Team that ranked All-Big Ten; while in 2017, she was on the Second Team. DeLoof won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the 2019 World University Games.

Social Media: Instagram

Brooke Forde: 4x200m freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Originally from Louisville, Kentucky

Insights: Forde graduated from Stanford University this year where she majored in human biology. She comes from a family of swimmers. Her mother, Tricia, swam at Northwestern; her brother, Mitchell, swam at Missouri; and her brother, Clayton, swam at Georgia.

Accomplishments: Forde is a member of the 2018 and 2019 NCAA championship team. She is also a member of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 Pac-12 championship teams, and in 2021 she was named Pac-12 Women's Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Forde has also won silver in the 400-meter IM at the Phillips 66 National Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Drew Kibler: 4x200m freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Originally from Carmel, Indiana

Insights: Kibler, soon to be a senior at the University of Texas in Austin, is majoring in psychology. During his free time he enjoys fine art photography, drawing, painting and hiking.

Accomplishments: In 2019, Kibler was the NCAA champion in the 800 freestyle relay. He is a three-time All-American, a two-time honorable mention All-American and a three-time Big 12 champion. In 2018-19 he was Big 12 Conference Men's Newcomer of the Year.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Lilly King: 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke

Midwest Connection: Originally from Evansville, Indiana

Insights: King earned her bachelor's degree in physical education when she graduated from Indiana University in 2019. With her degree, she aspires to be a teacher or a coach. King began swimming when she was 7 years old.

Accomplishments: King earned two gold medals during her 2016 Olympics debut. The first was in the 4x100-meter medley and the other was in the 100-meter breast. She also placed twelfth in the 200-meter breast. Overall, she has earned 11 gold medals and two silver medals in the World Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Annie Lazor: 200m breaststroke

Midwest Connection: Originally from Beverly Hills, Michigan

Insights: Lazor initially attended Ohio State University before transferring to Auburn University, where she graduated from in 2016 with a communications degree. Currently, she lives in Bloomington, Indiana, where she has been training the past three years.

Accomplishments: In the 2018 World Championships, Lazor won gold for the 200-meter breaststroke. During her junior year at Auburn, she collected two All-American honors at the NCAA Championships for the 200 breaststroke and the 400 medley relay team. Lazor placed in the top two of various breaststroke races senior year against Alabama, Texas, Indiana and Arkansas.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Jake Mitchell: 400m freestyle

Midwest Connection: Originally from Carmel, Indiana

Insights: Mitchell will be a sophomore at the University of Michigan where he is majoring in biology. In 2019, he represented the U.S. in the FINA World Junior Championship.

Accomplishments: The swimmer was recognized as Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021. This same year he was, for the second time, the Big Ten Champion in the 500-yard freestyle and 800-yard freestyle relay. He was also All-Big Ten first team. When he represented the U.S. in the FINA World Junior Championships he won gold on the 4x200-meter freestyle relay and took fourth in the 400-meter freestyle.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Ryan Murphy: 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke

Midwest Connection: Born in Palos Heights, Illinois

Insights: Murphy graduated from the University of California Berkeley in 2017. Some of his hobbies include sailing, home improvement projects and watching sports. His favorite professional sports teams are the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago Cubs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Accomplishments: Murphy became a gold medalist at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016. He earned gold in the 4x100 medley, the 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter backstroke. In the World Championship, he’s earned 16 medals total: seven gold, eight silver and one bronze.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Blake Pieroni: 4x100m freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Originally from Chesterton, Indiana

Insights: Pieroni graduated from Indiana University in 2018 where he earned his degree in biology. Some of his interests include golfing, fishing, snowboarding and playing paintball.

Accomplishments: Pieroni is a 2016 Olympian. He earned a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle. He placed eighth in the 2016 NCAA Championships in the 200-yard freestyle. He also placed third in the 200-meter freestyle and eleventh in the 100-meter freestyle during the 2015 U.S. National Championships. In the 2015 NCAA Championship he placed fourth in the 200-year freestyle.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Allison Schmitt: 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x200m freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Originally from Canton, Michigan

Insights: The four-time Olympian graduated from the University of Georgia in 2013 and is currently pursuing a masters degree in social work from Arizona State University. She started swimming at age 9, according to USA Swimming, following in the shoes of her sister, Kirsten. Outside of the pool, Schmitt enjoys scrapbooking, taking pictures and playing board games.

Accomplishments: Schmitt is one of seven U.S. swimmers to make four Olympic teams, which she earned in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. At the last three Olympics, she won eight medals: four gold, two silver and two bronze. Schmitt is also a five-time world champion medal-winner and three-time Pan Pac medalist. She has been named a U.S. national champion five times and a NCAA champion 11 times. Currently, Schmitt holds the American record in the 200-meter freestyle.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Regan Smith: 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly

Midwest Connection: Originally from Lakeview, Minnesota

Insights: Smith is attending Stanford University and is expected to graduate in 2025. Some of her hobbies outside of swimming include reading, watching Netflix, playing with her dogs and being with her friends and family.

Accomplishments: Smith earned two gold medals at the World Championship in 2019. The two events that she earned those in were 200-meter backstroke and 4x100 medley relay. She also earned a bronze medal in Pan Pacs and is a current world record holder with the two events she earned gold for in the World Championship.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Olivia Smoliga: 4x100m freestyle relay

Midwest Connection: Originally from Glenview, Illinois

Insights: Smoliga represented the United States in the 2016 Olympic Games. She is a University of Georgia graduate, earning her psychology degree in 2017. In 2013, she was named Swimming World Magazine’s Female High School Swimmer of the Year.

Accomplishments: In her 2016 Olympics debut, Smoliga became a gold medalist as part of the 4x100m medley. She also placed sixth in the 100-meter back. On the World Championship stage, Smoliga has earned 15 medals: 12 gold, one silver and two bronze. Her first gold was in 2012 and her most recent was in 2019 in the 50-meter back.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Jordan Wilimovsky: Open water

Midwest Connection: Attended Northwestern University

Insights: Wilimovsky began swimming when he was 9 years old because he was declined admission into summer camp when he was unable to swim a 1:50 in the 100-yard freestyle. He ended up playing water polo and surfed before focusing on swimming. Wilimovsky graduated from Northwestern in 2016 with a political science degree and aspires to continue his education at business school.

Accomplishments: The Olympic athlete placed fifth in the 10K open water marathon. He has also raced in the same event for the World Championship. He participated in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, most recently placing fifth for the 10K in 2019. In the World Championships he has earned three medals, one gold in 2015 10K and two silver in 2017 when he raced in the 10K and the 5K team relay.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

TENNIS

Caroline Dolehide

Midwest Connection: Originally from Hinsdale, Illinois, and attends Indiana University East

Insights: Dolehide started playing tennis at the age of 5. She was committed to attend UCLA before deciding to play professionally. She comes from a family of tennis players. Her older sister, Courtney, won a NCAA title with her team at UCLA and coached women's tennis at the University of Texas and is currently coaching at Georgetown for men’s and women’s tennis. Her younger sister, Stephanie, is committed to play tennis at West Point.

Accomplishments: In 2017, Dolehide earned first Top 200 singles year-end ranking finishing at number 148 and Top 100 doubles ranking at number 99. In 2018, she had her second consecutive year ranking top 200 singles. Dolehide is currently ranked at number 44 in singles and 164 in doubles. She won two singles titles and four doubles titles on the International Tennis Federation circuit.

Social Media: Instagram

TRACK & FIELD

Ronnie Baker: 100-meter

Midwest Connection: From Louisville, Kentucky

Insights: Baker attended Texas Christian University as a kinesiology major. He is the son of Ronald and Lachelle Baker. He was named the Gatorade Kentucky Track and Field Athlete of the Year twice.

Accomplishments: The track and field athlete is a 12-time All-American. In 2018, Baker placed third at the World Indoor Championship making himself a bronze medalist.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Steven Bastien: Decathlon

Midwest Connection: From Saline, Michigan

Insights: Bastien attended the University of Michigan where he competed for three seasons. He left Michigan as its first ever All-American and school record-holder in the heptathlon and decathlon. Both his parents, Gary and Kathy Bastien, competed at Eastern Michigan University. His father was ranked Top 25 worldwide and Top 3 in the United States and competed at the 1984 U.S. Olympic trials.

Accomplishments: Bastien is a three-time USTFCCCA First-Team All-American. He became the Big Ten Champion in 2016 for the Heptathlon indoor and in 2017 in decathlon outdoor. He still holds the 5,843-point record in the heptathlon and the 7,917 point record in the decathlon for Michigan.

Social Media: Facebook

Anavia Battle: 200-meter

Midwest Connection: From Inkster, Michigan

Insights: After starting at Wayne Memorial College, Battle transferred to Ohio State University and is currently a senior studying human development and family studies. She holds several records for the university and plans to run professionally after graduation. When not on the track, Battle says she enjoys watching movies.

Accomplishments: In 2020, Battle was voted the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year after winning Freshman of the Year in 2018. She holds Ohio State records in both indoor and outdoor 200-meter dashes. Individually, Battle has won Big Ten titles for the 60-, 100- and 200-meter races, as well as a relay title in 2019. She was a NCAA championships qualifier last year indoor in the 200-meter race with the nation’s second fastest time.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Kenny Bednarek: 200-meter

Midwest Connection: From Rice Lake, Wisconsin

Insights: Bednarek attended Indian Hills Community College. He was named USA Track & Field Athlete of the Week on May 22, 2019, for his record-setting performance at the NJCAA Championships.

Accomplishments: In 2019, Bednarek placed sixth in the 400-meter Ostrava Golden Spike. He also placed fourth in the 200-meter Rabat International. He became the first American athlete to break 20 seconds in the 200-meter and 45 seconds on the same day at the NJCAA Championship in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Gwen Berry: Hammer Throw

Midwest Connection: From St. Louis, Missouri

Insights: Berry graduated from Illinois State University in 2011 with a degree in psychology and criminal justice and is one of several mothers attending the Games this summer. When not on the track, she enjoys reading and cooking. Berry drew attention recently after her third place finish at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials when she turned her back away as the Star Spangled Banner played. She then put a shirt over her head that read "Activist Athlete."

Accomplishments: This summer will be Berry’s second time competing in the Olympics after ranking 14th at the 2016 Rio Games in hammer throw. She was also an alternate for the 2012 London Olympics. In 2019, Berry earned a gold medal at the Pan American Games. At the USA Indoor Championships in 2013, 2014 and 2016, Berry won gold medals in all three competitions.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Christina Clemons: 100-meter Hurdles

Midwest Connection: Attended the Ohio State University

Insights: Clemons graduated from Ohio State University in 2012 with a degree in criminology. She was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

Accomplishments: Most recently, Clemons won gold at the world indoor tour in 2020 for 60-meter hurdles. Making a mark at Ohio State, Clemons was an 11-time All American and 10-time Big Ten champion while in school. She was also named the 2012 Ohio State Female Athlete of the Year. In 2019, Clemons won a gold medal for mixed shuffle hurdle relays, following a silver medal-win in 60-meter hurdles in 2018.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Rachel Dincoff: Discus Throw

Midwest Connection: From Waterloo, Indiana

Insights: Dincoff began her college career at Purdue Fort Wayne, later transferring to Auburn University. She was a Summit League Champion in shot put but ended up excelling in discus. After she graduated from Auburn, she made her way to Alabama training with coach Doug Reynolds.

Accomplishments: The Auburn graduate finished third in the U.S. Olympics Trials, making her the first ever female from Auburn to represent the United States in discus. Dincoff is a four-time outdoor All-American at Auburn. She finished fourth at nationals in the selection meet for the World Championships.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Mason Ferlic: 3000-meter Steeplechase

Midwest Connection: From St. Paul, Minnesota

Insights: Ferlic attended the University of Michigan, becoming its third man ever to qualify for the Olympics in the steeplechase. He will be joining three-time Olympian and 1984 bronze medalist Brian Diemer and Gayle Dull from the 1908 Games on that list.

Accomplishments: Ferlic finished third in the Olympic Trials, guaranteeing him a spot in Tokyo. He is a 2016 NCAA Champion in the outdoor 3,000-meter steeplechase with the No. 2 performance in Michigan history.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Tori Franklin: Triple Jump

Midwest Connection: From Evanston, Illinois

Insights: Franklin attended Michigan State University. Before focusing on triple jump, she played basketball in high school. She is the current USATF indoor and outdoor triple jump American record-holder. Some of her hobbies include yoga and modeling.

Accomplishments: In 2018, Franklin placed eighth indoor triple jump at the World Athletics Championship. She is a two-time USATF indoor triple jump champion and a NACAC triple jump bronze medalist in 2018. In 2014, she was the NACAC U23 triple jump champion.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Reggie Jagers III: Discus Throw

Midwest Connection: From Cleveland, Ohio

Insights: During Jagers’ time at Kent State University, where he graduated from in 2017, he won All-American honors five times. His academic interests include applied engineering and sports administration, according to the school.

Accomplishments: In 2017, Jagers placed first at the World University Games for discus. He ranked third in 2018 at the North American, Central American and Carribean Championships. In 2018 and 2019, he placed first and second, respectively, in the Kingston Grand Prix. Most recently, Jagers came in third for discus in the 2019 Pan American Games.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

David Kendziera: 400-meter Hurdles

Midwest Connection: From Mount Prospect, Illinois

Insights: A Cook County native, Kendziera graduated from the University of Illinois. He became the 29th Illini track and field athlete to go to an Olympic Games. Apart from track and field, some of his hobbies include playing football, basketball and hockey, watching movies and listening to music.

Accomplishments: Kendziera was a 10-time All-American at Illinois. He is a four-time NCAA medalist. He was recognized in 2017 as Big Ten Track Athlete of the year and was the 2017 Big Ten 400-meter hurdles champion. He holds the Illinois 400-meter hurdles record.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Joe Klecker: 10,000-meter

Midwest Connection: From Minneapolis, Minnesota

Insights: The nine-time All-American finished third in the men’s 10,000-meter run Olympic Trials. Klecker comes from an athletic family. His father owns the U.S. record for the 50-mile ultramarathon and his mother competed at the 1992 Summer Olympics marathon and won two national championships. Three of his five siblings run in college and the other two are in high school.

Accomplishments: Klecker is the 2019 Cross Country Champion. In 2019 and 2020, he was recognized as Male Co-Athlete of the Year at the University of Colorado. He holds the current CU record for indoor 5,000-meter. He also ran the second-fastest 3,000-meter in school history with a second-place finish in the Millrose Game.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Alicia Monson: 10,000-meter

Midwest Connection: From Amery, Wisconsin

Insights: While at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Monson earned a national title, as well as hitting finishing times that broke school records. Currently, she’s a professional runner located in Boulder, Colorado.

Accomplishments: At the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2019, Monson won first place in the 5,000-meter race, as well as 10th in the 3,000-meter. That same year, she won the Big Ten Championship for the 3,000-meter race. Monson broke Wisconsin's record in finishing time at the Millrose Games in the 3,000-meter race, which is also No. 3 in all-time NCAA history.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Sandi Morris: Pole Vault

Midwest Connection: Born in Downers Grove, Illinois

Insights: Morris began competing at a college level at the University of North Carolina. She competed there for two seasons and transferred to the University of Arkansas where she graduated in 2015 with a broadcast journalism degree. Some of her hobbies include filming and editing, singing and playing acoustic guitar and violin.

Accomplishments: The four-time First-Team All-American competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. She placed second that year, earning a silver medal. She has also competed in the World Championship where she most recently won a silver medal in 2019. She has competed in the outdoor pole vault World Championship in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and indoor in 2016 and 2018. Morris has accumulated four world championship medals throughout her career. She earned gold in 2018 and silver in 2019, 2017 and 2016.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Clayton Murphy: 800-meter

Midwest Connection: From New Paris, Ohio

Insights: Murphy graduated from the University of Akron in 2017 with a corporate finance degree. The Olympian athlete won gold in his international debut at the 2015 Pan American Games. In 2016, Murphy turned professional and signed with Nike.

Accomplishments: Murphy competed in the 2016 Olympic Games and won bronze. In 2015, he finished in sixth place in the first heat of the World Championship semifinal.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Katie Nageotte: Pole Vault

Midwest Connection: From Olmsted Falls, Ohio

Insights: Nageotte graduated from Ashland University in 2013. She majored in psychology and studied fashion in Paris later that year. Some of her hobbies include golfing and snowboarding.

Accomplishments: Nageotte is a two-time national indoor pole vault champion. In the 2018 World Championship she placed fifth.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Chris Nilsen: Pole Vault

Midwest Connection: From Kansas City, Missouri

Insights: The 23-year-old pole vaulter graduated from the University of South Dakota in 2020 with a kinesiology and exercise science degree. He is a two-time semifinalist for the Bowerman Award for the most outstanding male collegiate track and field athlete.

Accomplishments: In 2017, Nilsen placed thirteenth in the outdoor pole vault World Championship. He is a two-time NCAA champion in outdoor pole vault and the 2017 NCAA champion indoor pole vault.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Yared Nuguse: 1500-meter

Midwest Connection: From Louisville, Kentucky

Insights: Nuguse placed third in the 1,500-meter Olympic Trials with a final time of 3:36.19. He went to the University of Notre Dame and placed first in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter at the Kentucky Class AAA Track and Field Championship his senior year.

Accomplishments: Nuguse is a 2021 NCAA Record Holder in the 1,500-meter. He is also a First Team All-American and 2021 ACC Men’s Outdoor Track Performer of the Year. He was named 2021 ACC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Scholar Athlete.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

Javianne Oliver: 100-meter

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Kentucky

Insights: Oliver competed for the University of Kentucky from 2015 to 2017. She became the first Wildcat to earn a spot in the United States Track and Field Olympic Team after finishing in second place in the 100m with a time of 10.83 seconds. Oliver’s father, Marvin, also ran track in college.

Accomplishments: The track athlete won a silver medal in the 60-meter dash at the 2017 NCAA Indoor Championships. She holds the number two time in University of Kentucky history in the 60-meter and the number four mark in the 100-meter.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Payton Otterdahl: Shot Put

Midwest Connection: From Rosemount, Minnesota

Insights: Otterdahl, 25, earned the third spot on the Track and Field Shot Put team. He competed for North Dakota State University from 2014 to 2019 where he won two indoor national titles his senior year. He is currently a volunteer assistant coach for throwers at his alma mater and competes professionally for Nike.

Accomplishments: Otterdahl became the seventh former NDSU athlete to compete in the Olympic Games and the first in men’s track and field. During the Olympic Trials, Otterdahl had a personal best of 71 feet, 11 inches. It is also the seventh best in the world this year.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

DeAnna Price: Hammer Throw

Midwest Connection: From Moscow Hills, Missouri

Insights: Price is a Southern Illinois University graduate, earning her bachelor's degree in accounting in 2016. In 2007, she became the first woman to win back-to-back hammer throw titles in NCAA history. Price has endured multiple injuries throughout her career. She suffered a dislocated shoulder, a broken scapula, torn abdominal, torn MCL and a stretched ACL and PCL. In her free time she enjoys painting, walking her dog, playing softball and hunting.

Accomplishments: She represented Team USA in the 2016 Olympic Games where she placed eighth in the hammer throw. In the 2019 World Championship, Price won gold, her first medal on that stage after competing in 2015 and 2017.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Daniel Roberts: 110-meter Hurdles

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Kentucky

Insights: Roberts was named a U.S. Champion while competing at the University of Kentucky his junior year. He is often seen wearing long tights when he runs due to an injury in 2015 when he tore his ACL, MCL and PCL. Roberts' brother plays NCAA football, while his sister ran track and played collegiate volleyball.

Accomplishments: In 2019, Roberts won an NCAA silver medal and was named First-Team All-American for 60-meter hurdles. He holds the record at Kentucky for 60-meter hurdles, which is also the second time in NCAA history, and for 110-meter hurdles. He was voted USTFCCCA SE Indoor Runner of the Year in 2019, as well. Roberts was a two-time SEC silver medalist for both 110-meter and 60-meter hurdles. In 2018, he was a two-time Second-Team All-American.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Galen Rupp: Marathon

Midwest Connection: Won the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Insights: Rupp is married to Keara Rupp and they have three children. He graduated from University of Oregon in 2009 with a degree in business. At Oregon, he was given the inaugural Bowerman Award. He also won five NCAA titles his senior year.

Accomplishments: The three-time Olympian won two medals. In 2016, he placed fifth in 10,000-meter, bronze in the marathon, and in 2012 he won silver in 10,000-meter and seventh in 5,000-meter. In 2008, he placed thirteenth in the 10,000-meter. In the 2015 World Championship he placed fifth in the 5,000-meter and in the 10,000-meter. His top finish in the World Championship was fourth in 2013 in the 10,000-meter. He is also a seven-time NCAA All-American at Oregon.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Karissa Schweizer: 5,000-meter, 10,000-meter

Midwest Connection: From Urbandale, Iowa

Insights: Originally from Iowa, Schweizer attended Mizzou University, where she was named the school’s Female Athlete of the Decade. She won several NCAA championships through 2018 and holds two records for the university.

Accomplishments: In 2018, Schweizer was the NCAA National Champion for the indoor 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs and the outdoor 5,000-meter run. She also claimed that title in 2017 for the indoor and outdoor 5,000-meter runs. She has earned First-Team All-American eight times in her collegiate career. Schwizer holds the No. 2 all-time record time for the indoor mile run, the indoor 3,000-meter run and the outdoor 1,500-meter run.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Molly Seidel: Marathon

Midwest Connection: Attended the University of Notre Dame

Insights: Seidel graduated from Notre Dame in 2016. She volunteers with Girls Gotta Run, a foundation that provides scholarships to teenage girls who run, in Bekoji, Ethiopia. Seidel also speaks Spanish and enjoys playing the banjo and traveling.

Accomplishments: The marathon runner finished second place in the Olympic Team Trials and will be making her debut in the Olympic Games. Seidel is a three-time NCAA champion. She finished first in the 2016 3,000-meter race and the 5,000-meter and in 2015 the 10,000-meter.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Darryl Sullivan: High Jump

Midwest Connection: From Marion, Illinois

Insights: The University of Tennessee graduate is the first track and field athlete in the history of Tennessee to qualify for the Olympics in the high jump. He equaled his lifetime-best with a clearance of 2.33 meters and took second place at the trials. Sullivan is also the recipient of the William Pettway, Jr. Athletic Scholarship Endowment.

Accomplishments: Sullivan's mark of 2.33 meters currently ranks tied for third in the world during the 2021 outdoor season. He is a four-time All-American and a 2021 Outdoor Sec silver medalist and All-Sec Second Team.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Kara Winger: Javelin Throw

Midwest Connection: Attended Purdue University

Insights: The Washington native graduated from Purdue University in 2009 with her bachelors in nutrition, fitness and health. She became Purdue’s first female athlete to qualify for three Olympic Games. She then earned her masters in accounting in 2016 at DeVry University through their scholarship program with the U.S. Olympic Committee. Some of her hobbies include baking and playing piano.

Accomplishments: Winger is a three-time Olympian, representing the United States in 2016, 2012 and 2008. In Rio 2016 she placed thirteenth, in London 2012 she placed 31st and in Beijing 2008 she placed 41st. She competed in the World Championship in 2009, 2011 and 2015, with her best finish in eight in 2015.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Kevin McDowell: Triathlon

Midwest Connection: Originally from Geneva, Illinois

Insights: McDowell attended the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. He grew up participating in USA Triathlon’s youth and junior elite triathlon circuit as part of the Chicago-based Multisport Madness Triathlon Team. He was USA Triathlon’s Junior Athlete of the Year in 2009 and 2010. He also represented Team USA at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore, where he earned silver in the individual event and bronze in the Mixed Relay.

Accomplishments: The seven-time World Triathlon Cup medalist has earned three silvers and four bronzes. In 2021 he placed 11th at the World Triathlon Championship Series Yokohama on May 15. He took sixth at the World Triathlon Cup Huatulco on June 13. This will be his first appearance at the Olympic Games.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

VOLLEYBALL - WOMEN

Jordan Thompson

Midwest Connection: Originally from Edina, Minnesota, and attended University of Cincinnati

Insights: Thompson began playing volleyball in middle school and later played youth club volleyball for Club 43 and Northern Lights. She was one of three collegiate players to help the U.S. Women win gold at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Accomplishments: In 2019, Thompson was selected as AVA All-American First-Team as a senior at University of Cincinnati after being 2018 AVCA All-American Third Team as a junior. Thompson broke the University of Cincinnati's school record for single-season kills totaling 827 in 2018, which ranks third-most in NCAA history. She also broke the NCAA record for kills per set in the 25-rally scoring format with 6.27 kills per set in 2018.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Jordyn Poulter

Midwest Connection: Attended University of Illinois

Insights: Originally from Aurora, Colorado, Poulter led Illinois to the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinals. Poulter played with the USA U23 Women’s National Team at the 2013 FIVB World Championship in Mexico and made her international debut in 2018 the Dominican Republic earning a gold medal with the team.

Accomplishments: Poulter was named best setter in 2019 NORCECA Women’s Continental Championship. She has also received the Honda Award Finalist in 2018 for the best collegiate volleyball player.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Annie Drews

Midwest Connection: Originally from Elkhart, Indiana, and attended Purdue University

Insights: Some of Drews’ favorite activities include cooking, walking, games, reading, and driving her Jeep. She graduated from Purdue University with a degree in hospitality and tourism management in 2015. Drews started playing indoor club volleyball in 2008 with Network Juniors and concluded her youth club career with Northern Indiana Volleyball Academy. In 2017, she debuted with the U.S. Women’s National Team during the Pan American Cup.

Accomplishments: Drews was named most valuable player of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League after leading USA to gold, including a team-high 33 points against Brazil in the title match. She was chosen as the best opposite in 2019’s FIVB World Cup and selected AVCA All-American Second-Team in 2015 her senior year at Perdue.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley

Midwest Connection: Originally from Champaign, Illinois, and attended University of Illinois

Insights: Bartsch-Hackley started playing indoor volleyball in 2001 with Southwest Illinois Volleyball and continued with that club until college. She served as a student assistant coach at Illinois while getting her undergraduate in sport management. She began her professional career in Puerto Rico and is married to Corbin Hackley.

Accomplishments: She was named most valuable player of the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Nations League after leading the U.S. to victory. She was also selected AVCA All-American Third Team in 2010 and 2011 and named AVCA Mideast Region Freshman of the Year.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

VOLLEYBALL - MEN

Max Holt: Men’s Indoor

Midwest Connection: From Cincinnati, Ohio

Insights: Holt graduated from Penn State in 2009. He plays middle blocker for Team USA, and this will be his second time representing his country. Holt has two older siblings, Megan and Nick, and a younger brother, Sam, who also plays professional volleyball. Apart from volleyball, Holt enjoys playing guitar and singing.

Accomplishments: In 2016, Holt made his debut in the Olympic Games. He and his team earned a bronze medal that year. He finished second among all blockers during that Olympic year with 20 blocks and he finished second for aces. Holt has made it to the World Championship stage and has earned a bronze medal in 2018, tied for seventh in 2014 and placed sixth in 2010. He was named the Best Middle Blocker when the U.S. Men finished third at the 2015 FIVB World League.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

Thomas Jaeschke: Men’s Indoor

Midwest Connection: From Wheaton, Illinois

Insights: Jaeschke plays outside hitter. He attended Loyola and left his junior year in 2015 to play for Asseco Resovia, one of the leading teams in Poland’s professional league. At 22, he was the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Volleyball Team in Rio de Janeiro.

Accomplishments: In 2016, Jaeschke and his team earned a bronze medal in the Olympic Games. While he was at Loyola, he helped them win the 2014 and 2015 NCAA Men’s DI-II National Championships. He was also named the 2015 AVCA Player of the Year.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter

WEIGHTLIFTING

Katherine Nye

Midwest Connection: Originally from Oakland Township, Michigan

Insights: Nye made her international debut in 2018. She balanced Olympic qualification training, attending classes at Oakland University and working part-time as a physical therapist technician. According to an interview with ESPN, Nye was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in 2019 and learned to adapt to a new life with her diagnosis.

Accomplishments: In 2018, Nye became the Junior World Silver Medalist and broke and still holds one Junior World record. In 2019, she became the Junior World Champion. Nye also earned the 2019 Senior Pan American Champion, the 2018 National Champion, and is a Junior and Senior American Record Holder and holds 9 current American Records.

Social Media: Instagram, Facebook

WRESTLING

Thomas Gilman: Men's Freestyle 57kg/125.5 pounds

Midwest Connection: From Council Bluffs, Iowa, and attends the University of Iowa

Insights: Gilman is an avid reader and even shares his top book recommendations on his blog, many of which are centered on historic events - no surprise coming from a history major. He will turn 27 just before the Tokyo Games.

Accomplishments: Gilman, a three-time All American at Iowa, won the Pan-American Olympic Qualifier last year and also captured the top spot in the US Olympic Trials ahead of the Tokyo Games. He is a 2017 World silver medalist and 2017 Big Ten champion.

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram

Sarah Hildebrandt: Women's Freestyle 50kg/ 110 pounds

Midwest Connection: Native of Granger, Indiana

Insights: Hildebrandt enjoys reading and playing video games. She will now represent her Indiana hometown, which has a population of about 30,000, at the Tokyo Games.

Accomplishments: Hildebrandt captured her spot in Tokyo by virtue of finishing as the runner-up in her weight class at the Pan-American Olympic qualifier. She won the silver medal at the 2018 world championships in Budapest, and captured gold in the Pan-American Games in 2019.

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram

Tamyra Mensah-Stock: Women's Freestyle 68kg/ 149.75 pounds

Midwest Connection: Born in Chicago, but currently resides in Katy, Texas

Insight: Mensah-Stock narrowly missed punching her ticket to the 2016 Rio Games despite winning the Olympic Trials. She still traveled with the team to work as a practice partner, but now she'll be traveling as an Olympian.

Achievements: Mensah-Stock is the reigning women’s world champion in the 68-kilogram category. She captured gold in the 2019 Pan-American Games and became a Final X champion in both 2018 and 2019. She is also a three-time Senior World Team member and a 2018 Senior World bronze medalist.

Social Media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Kayla Miracle: Women's Freestyle 62kg/ 136.5 pounds

Midwest Connection: From Culver, Indiana

Insights: Miracle attended high school at Culver Academy in Indiana, where she was a state qualifier competing against boys, according to her Team USA bio. She is the only girl ever to reach the IHSAA state finals while in high school, the Indy Star reports.

Accomplishments: Miracle won the US Open championship in 2017 and 2018. She won the silver medal in the 2020 Pan-American Olympic qualification tournament and was the 2019 Final X champion.

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram

Alejandro Sancho: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg/ 147.5 pounds

Midwest Connection: Attends Northern Michigan University

Insights: Sancho's love of combative sports started when he began judo at the age of 6, according to his bio on the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program. His wrestling career began at age 15, but Greco-Roman ultimately became his favorite “because I could throw people on their heads," the bio states.

Accomplishments: Sancho secured his spot in the Olympics by defeating former Olympian Ellis Coleman in the Olympic Trials earlier this year. He is part of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program and is also a three-time U.S. National Team member.

Social Media: Twitter

Kyle Snyder: Men's Freestylee 97kg/ 213.75 pounds

Midwest Connection: Collegiate wrestling at The Ohio State University

Insights: Snyder is the youngest Olympic Gold medalist and the youngest World Champion in American wrestling history. He enjoys cooking shows and often cooks himself breakfast and lunch.

Accomplishments: Snyder was a three-time national champion at Ohio State and qualified for the Olympics by virtue of winning bronze at the 2019 world championships. Snyder is also the defending Olympic gold medalist in the 97-kilogram division. He has since added two world medals to his list winning a silver in 2018 and a bronze the following year.

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Gable Steveson: Qualified: Men's Freestyle 125kg/ 275.6 pounds

Midwest Connection: Apple Valley, Minnesota, native and collegiate wrestler with the Minnesota Golden Gophers

Insights: Gable is named after Iowa wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable. He is known for his signature handspring and backflip following a victory, which the crowd begged for after his Olympic Trials victory.

Accomplishments: Steveson is the reigning NCAA Men’s Wrestling champion in the 285-pound weight class. He was the 2017 Junior World champion, two-time Cadet World champion and 2019 Final X runner-up.

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram

Jacarra Winchester: Women's Freestyle 53kg/ 116.5 pounds

Midwest Connection: From Marshall, Missouri

Insights: Winchester was unable to compete in the Rio Olympic wrestling trials when she tore her knee playing soccer. She didn't start wrestling until about a decade ago, when she was a junior in high school.

Accomplishments: Winchester is the reigning world champion in the 55-kilogram class. She also finished in fifth place in the 2018 world championships in the same classification. She is the first American to earn a medal at the worlds in Kazakhstan.

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram