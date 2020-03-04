Toddler Killed, 8 Injured in West Lawn Fire

A toddler was killed Wednesday in a fire in West Lawn on the Southwest Side that also injured eight other people, including an infant and another toddler.

The fire went up about 12 a.m. in the attic of a single-family home in the 6000 block of South Kenneth Avenue, Chicago police said. Eight people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 1-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation, police said, while a 2-year-old girl was in critical condition. Two boys, 12 and 14, were in good condition and went to the hospital for observation.

Chicago fire officials also said a 5-month-old infant was in serious condition.

Three adults - two male and one female - were taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition, officials said. Authorities said another adult female refused treatment at the scene but later went to the hospital.

The fire appears to have been accidental in nature, police said.