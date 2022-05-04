Tinley Park Father Arrested, Charged in Murder of His Teen Daughter, Police Say

NOTE: This story contains graphic details and may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Tinley Park man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his daughter inside the family’s home earlier this week.

According to police, 42-year-old Mohammed Almaru has been charged with felony first-degree murder in connection to the death of his 17-year-old daughter Mia Maro, who was found dead inside her Tinley Park home on Sunday.

Police responded to the home at approximately 5 p.m. for a death investigation. When they arrived, they found Maro in the lower level of the house, where she had suffered multiple injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that her death was a homicide as a result of multiple injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities also found Almaru, who had suffered self-inflicted wounds to his wrist and throat. He also had ingested pills, according to authorities, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Almaru was intubated at the hospital as a result of his injuries, and police were not able to question him until Monday afternoon as a result. He is still receiving medical treatment.

Based on questioning and on evidence gathered at the scene, authorities have charged him in the murder of his daughter.

One day after a Tinley Park high school senior was found dead, her friends and classmates expressed sadness and shared memories about the person they adored.

Maro attended Victor J. Andrew High School and was set to graduate in just a matter of weeks.

One neighbor told NBC 5 she saw police activity at the home Sunday.

"I was scared, I didn’t know what happened," Erica Krueger said. "Just wanted to know they’re all ok."

Elyana Aldabbagh, a classmate who first met Mia in sixth grade, described her as "really sweet."

"She was one of the sweetest, kindest, smartest girls ever," Elyana said. "I genuinely thought she was going to make an impact in this world, because she was amazing. She helped me in school a lot."

Others also expressed heartbreak upon learning of their friend's death.

"We had an art class together," said Trinity Maze. "She was so creative. She put everything into the art projects. So creative. The kindest person. Always made a bad situation good. Every time I walked into class, I was excited to talk to her. Really sad this is how it ended."

A memorial consisting of flowers, balloons and a poster that reads "in loving memory of Mia Maro" was set up outside the residence where she was found dead.

Social workers and counselors will be available at Andrew High School to help any students grieving Mia's loss, according to a message from the principal to the school community.

Elyana, Mia's classmate, says she just saw her friend on Thursday.

"She was amazing," Elyana said. "We were in same class for graphic novels. She would help me out with that class too. We were just about to graduate."