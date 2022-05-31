Tim Anderson Update: White Sox SS to 10-Day IL With Groin Strain

Tim Anderson to 10-Day IL, Luis Robert reinstated originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox placed Tim Anderson on the 10-Day IL with a groin injury on Monday. It’s relatively good news, as some were speculating that the injury could’ve required a lengthier IL stint. In a corresponding move, the team also reinstated Luis Robert from the COVID-19 related injured list.

Regardless of the presumed shorter stay on the IL for Anderson, the team will miss him in the meantime.

"It's devastating,” Jake Burger said after Sunday’s game, when Anderson was hurt. “We were all around him [when he went down]. You saw all nine guys out there around him.

“It's tough. He's such a leader and such an impactful person in this clubhouse that it will be tough. But he'll always be with us no matter what it is."

Anderson hurt himself while fielding a ground ball in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Cubs. He went down after the play and needed to be helped off the field by two trainers.

The White Sox offense has struggled to meet lofty expectations this season, but Anderson has acted as a spark plug, nearly single-handedly. His .356 average is third-best in the game. Anderson is also the only player hitting over .300 on the team. He also leads the team with eight stolen bases, tied for second with five home runs, and is third with 19 RBI despite hitting at the top of the lineup.

“We're not nearly as good without him, but we're going to have to be good enough to win,” said Tony La Russa on Sunday.

That is becoming increasingly more difficult due to the sheer amount of injuries the Sox have sustained this year, dating back to Spring Training. In addition to Anderson, the team has been without Eloy Jiménez for 35 games with a torn hamstring. Jiménez began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, but he had to leave his first game with the Knights with right leg soreness. Moncada has missed 31 games with various injuries. Luis Robert has been out of the lineup 13 times due to a groin strain in April and a bout with COVID-19.

Things have been equally tough for the pitchers. Lance Lynn has yet to make his debut as he recovers from surgery on his right knee. Joe Kelly missed the first month of the season with a biceps injury, then went back on the IL with a hamstring injury just a few weeks after making his debut. Lucas Giolito had to leave his Opening Day start early with an abdominal strain, then missed a couple of weeks after that. Garrett Crochet was lost for the year before the season began after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The White Sox will likely turn several players to fill the void left by Anderson, both in the lineup and in the field. Danny Mendick came in to replace Anderson on Sunday. Leury García has experience playing shortstop as well.

