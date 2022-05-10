Tickets for Pixar-Themed Mini Golf Now Available

Pixar Putt will run its 18-hole course in Chicago this summer, letting mini-golfers swing to infinity and beyond.

The course will pop up from May 28 through Aug. 21 at Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier, and tickets are on sale now.

Various ticketing options are available for putters of all ages. Additionally, a “Pixar Put After Dark” will run throughout the weekend for adults over 18 years old.

We’re so excited to be in Chicago this summer! Join us from May 28th - August 21st for some mini golf. Get tickets: https://t.co/CPgCC4G7Wd pic.twitter.com/VtpUDtry37 — Pixar Putt (@PixarPutt) May 6, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out,” “Ratatouille,” “Soul,” “Up” and other Disney and Pixar movies will take shape throughout each hole.

Rockefeller Productions and TEG Life Like Touring co-presented the open-air course to San Antonio in April and plan on expanding to more cities in the summer.

Tickets are available here. Adult tickets cost $32.50, and child tickets — which are for those under 12 years old — cost $27.50. The course also offers a family package for $99.