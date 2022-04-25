Threatening Phone Call to Northwestern Memorial Hospital Prompts 2 Hour Lockdown

A frightening scene for patients, staff and visitors unfolded late Sunday when Northwestern Memorial Hospital was placed on a nearly two hour lockdown after someone made a phone threat to the hospital, Chicago Police say.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., a phone threat was made to the hospital at 251 E. Huron St. causing the facility to be placed on lockdown, according to a Chicago Police Department Spokesman.

In an email, a hospital spokesperson said Northwestern was placed on an "armed intruder alert" and law enforcement promptly responded to the scene.

Social media video from inside the hospital during the lockdown shows a large police, fire department and SWAT team presence outside the building.

One patient inside a room at the hospital told NBC Chicago that during the lockdown, a nurse remained in her room and barricaded the door as they watched from the window police and officials swarm the perimeter of the hospital.

The lockdown lasted nearly two hours.

An officer at the scene confirmed the hospital was cleared about 10:20 p.m. A systematic search revealed no active threat to public safety and all personnel were accounted for, officials said.

The hospital resumed operations before 10:40 p.m. Sunday, the spokesperson said.

No other information was immediately available.