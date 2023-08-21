Chicago Public Schools on Monday is welcoming back more than 300,000 students as the district kicks off its 2023-2024 school year.

"Our CPS team has been working hard to get everything ready for Monday," a letter to CPS families from CEO Pedro Martinez read, "including the 1,200 Safe Passage workers who will help see students safely to and from school on the first day and every day."

Additionally, all three of Chicago’s major transit agencies are offering free rides for students on the first day of school.

According to officials, Mayor Brandon Johnson will visit Beidler Elementary, Brighton Park Elementary and Kenwood Academy to welcome back students. Johnson will also participate in CPS' Back to School event Monday, helping to distribute 6,000 Home Run Inn Pizzas to students and staff at 25 schools on the south and west sides.

"Our children are our future, and I cherish the opportunity to start the school year off right by handing out one of Chicago's signature dishes to thousands of our youth," Johnson said in a statement about the event.

Johnson will also hold a media availability at approximately 10 a.m. following his visit to Kenwood Academy, officials said.