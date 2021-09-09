Thousands of CPS Families to Receive $500 as Part of New Multi-Million-Dollar Fund, Lightfoot Announces

Thousands of "high-need" students and families in Chicago Public Schools will be eligible to receive $500 as part of the city's new multi-million-dollar fund, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday.

As part of the Chicago Families Forward Fund, more than $9 million in financial assistance will be distributed across CPS families with educational and living expenses before the end of the Fall 2021 semester.

"Throughout this pandemic, our students and their families have experienced a

number of traumas including the loss of employment, housing and even loved ones," said Lightfoot. "The Chicago Families Forward Fund will serve as a

meaningful next step in our citywide mission of addressing these traumas and

further allow us to provide residents of all ages with the resources they need to

thrive."

CPS students and families experiencing housing insecurity are meant to receive support from the fund, Lightfoot's office said. Students in temporary living situations who are eligible for STLS services for the upcoming school year will be given a one-time $500 microgrant check.

Eligible families should fill out a registration form confirming eligibility here by Oct. 1 or pick up a paper registration at their child's school.

The payments will be available for pick-up at the main office of the student's school and will be made on a per student basis, officials noted.

“STLS students and families were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and providing them with additional financial assistance will go a long way in helping them access the additional support they need,” said Interim CPS CEO Dr. José M. Torres.

The fund will draw money from the City of Chicago received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to Lightfoot's office.