This Is the Top Empanada Spot in Illinois, According to Yelp

Dig into a pocket of empanadas, and you'll find an assortment of fillings stuffed into the crescent-shaped, doughy dishes.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month — which spans Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 — Yelp curated a "Best Empanada in Every State" list, detailing spots across the country that serve their own savory spin on the "piping hot pillows of dough."

Across Illinois' empanada scene, Bistro 6050 hiked to the top of Yelp's list.

Perched at 6050 W. Irving Park Rd., the restaurant is a self-described destination spot for pan-global snacks, with 12 different takes on baked empanadas packed onto the menu.

Customers can munch on vegetarian empanadas or bite into a rather spicy Peruvian-style chicken empanada. Each one comes with a filling-specific symbol stamped on top.

With over 350 Yelp reviews, Bistro 6050 maintains a five-star rating on the site. But the restaurant's empanadas aren't the only thing foodies are raving about.

The restaurant offers scoops of 20 flavors of artisan ice creams and also serves sweets inspired by cuisines across the globe, such as crepes, bubble tea and Italian coffee.

"#1 reason to come is for the ice cream, which is so rich and creamy, and the portions are amazing," one Yelp reviewer said. "The cones are fresh, and there is a good variety of flavors."

According to Yelp, the review site created its list by identifying businesses with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "empanada." Yelp then ranked those places using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.

