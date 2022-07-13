This is the Best Ice Cream Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

If you're looking for a sign to go ahead and just order the dessert, here it is.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day coming up on Sunday, Yelp has released it's 2022 list of the best ice cream shops across North America, which includes "everything from fudge brownie and butter pecan to salted caramel, marshmallow, and peanut butter mashups."

In order to rank the best ice cream shops, Yelp says it "identified businesses in the ice cream category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021-April 21, 2022."

Each business also had to have a passing health score as of May 12, 2022.

The shop that earned the title of Best Ice Cream Shop in Illinois isn't your traditional spot. Instead, it's one that specializes in Vegan ice cream.

"We make artisanal, high-quality vegan soft serve, housemade toppings and gluten-free waffle cones. All of our chocolate is free of child/slave labor, and we use no palm oil," says Vaca's Creamery, located at 1436 Blackhawk St. in Chicago.

"This is a little hidden gem," one Yelp review reads. "Completely vegan and totally yummy. Street window ordering. Quick service. Good recommendations. Creamy ice cream. And great toppings. Highly recommend the Candy Bar Sundae."

