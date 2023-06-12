This Chicago hotel is among the most luxurious in the US, according to Tripadvisor

A prominent Chicago hotel has been named one of the best luxury hotels in the U.S., according to recent Tripadvisor rankings.

Trump International Hotel and Tower took the sixth spot on the travel website's Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Luxury Hotels list. Described by Tripadvisor as "downtown’s most enviable address," the 92-story building along Wabash Avenue features "impeccable style and spectacular four star services," along with 339 guestrooms and suites with "custom designed furnishings, floor-to-ceiling windows and fully equipped kitchens."

The hotel is known for being within walking distance to shops along Michigan Avenue, historic sites along the Chicago River as well bringing "sophistication and elegance to the heart of Chicagoland," according to the travel website.

Winners of the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards were decided based on "a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions" over a 12-month period. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor's 8 million listings receive Best of Best awards, according to the website.

The Trump International Hotel was the only Midwest location out of the top 25. Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio, Texas, took the number one spot.