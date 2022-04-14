Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

As the weekend nears, an array of activities are waiting to pan out in Chicago.

From Easter celebrations to a film festival premiere, here are some activities you can spend your weekend checking out:

Hop into a 5K

Bunny Rock, an Easter-themed 5K race, is inviting participants to scurry along a course at Montrose Harbor.

The race sets off at 9 a.m. Saturday, with an egg hunt for children ages 2-10 scheduled to follow at 10:15 a.m. Other activities lined up include a petting zoo and a chance to meet the Easter bunny.

Tickets are available here, starting at $60 for the 5K and $20 for the hunt.

Take a Crack Lincoln Park Zoo’s Egg Hunt

The zoo is hosting an “Egg-Stravaganza” event decked out with Easter festivities.

From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, families can take part in free carousel rides, outdoor games, photo sessions with the Easter bunny — and, of course, an egg hunt.

Tickets are on sale for $35, and can be found here. Each one comes with a $5 voucher, which can be spent on breakfast and brunch options or drinks at the zoo's Park Place Cafe.

Gaze at the Pink Moon

The Pink Moon is on the forecast to light up the sky this weekend.

Tallying as the first full lunar cycle of the spring season, the moon will glow at its biggest and brightest Saturday. After rising just above the horizon, the moon will reach peak illumination at 1:55 p.m., according to NASA.

While the moon gets its name from the golden hue it takes on, as well as the flowers that begin to bloom in the warm weather, it's known by a few others — one being in tune with the holiday: Egg Moon.

The “egg” name comes from its association with the wildlife that often flock back from their winter dwellings to lay eggs.

Tune into Olivia Rodrigo’s Concert

Olivia Rodrigo is promoting her debut album ‘Sour’ with two stops in Chicago.

The top-charted singer, songwriter and actress will hit the stage Friday and Saturday in the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

Rodrigo recently won three Grammys, one being “Best Pop Solo Performance” for her hit “Driver’s License.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Catch the Sound of Silent Film Festival’s Opening Weekend

Access Contemporary Music is presenting its 17th annual Sound of Silent Film Festival at the Music Box Theatre on Saturday.

The festival will screen a new series of short silent films set to live original scores by Chicago-based composers.

Tickets can be found here. Virtual tickets also are available.

Watch Art on theMart

Art on theMart is running its spring programming at 8:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

The artistic installation will display 30-minute video projections across the 25-story Merchandise Mart throughout June 29.

Climate change is at the center of this year’s theme, which is presented in partnership with the Shedd Aquarium.

The Chicago Riverwalk, particularly the section between Wells Street and Franklin Street, offers the best views of the show. More information about the show is available here.

Head to Navy Pier's Last Weekend for Makers Market

Navy Pier is closing out its new Makers Market, which invites families for a collection of daily activities, this weekend.

The free event is open to all and will run until Sunday. Throughout the celebrations, families can sit in on baking demonstrations, interactive science experiments, jewelry-making classes and more.

During the event, Lolita’s Bodega Artisan Market also will be held simultaneously. Visitors can stroll through over 60 vendors of arts, clothing, food, scents and jewelry.

To view the full spring break calendar, click here. More information about the market can be found here.

Tour an Immersive Exhibit

“Immersive Frida Kahlo” opened Feb. 24 in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood and illustrates several stages of the Mexican-born artist's life on a grander scale with animated projections of her artwork set to music.

Visitors can book a 35-minute yoga session with a certified instructor in the multi-sensory Kahlo exhibit, too. After class, guests can wander the exhibit for 25 minutes.

The experience will be open until May 28. Tickets can be purchased here.