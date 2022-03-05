Thieves Stole Items Totaling Thousand of Dollars From Dispensaries: Chicago Police

Chicago police are looking for multiple people suspected of stealing products totaling thousands of dollars from two cannabis dispensaries on the city's Northwest Side, authorities said.

The thefts were reported just minutes apart before 10 p.m. on Feb. 28 at CBD Kratom, 2018 N. Damen Ave. in Bucktown and Smokepost CBD, 2112 W. Division St. in Wicker Park.

According to police, groups of three to four people walked into dispensaries, asked about products and left. They then returned with garbage bags, filled them with stolen items totaling thousands of dollars and drove away, authorities said.

The suspects could be driving what police described as a dark-colored older-model sedan with Illinois plates.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-7394.

