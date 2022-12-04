Thieves Steal 3 Vehicles From North Side Auto Body Shop, Surveillance Video Shows

A Chicago business' manager is speaking out after a brazen break-in at his auto body shop this weekend.

The theft happened quickly and quietly Saturday afternoon at Cosmetic Auto on Northwest Highway in Norwood Park.

“The whole thing takes about three minutes,” said manager Bill Senchuk. “They took two Grand Cherokees and a Range Rover.”

The entire incident was captured on the business’s surveillance video. Senchuck says four men who used some type of device to lift the garage door up and take the vehicles they wanted.

“Nothing else was damaged,” he said. “They came for high end, high-powered vehicles that they needed. I am just grateful nobody was killed or injured.”

In 35 years, the business has never had any break-ins. They're now adding additional security both inside and outside the building to deter criminals.

Senchuk says several auto shops near his business have been burglarized in the past two weeks. Chicago Police say no one is in custody for the break-in, and area detectives are investigating.